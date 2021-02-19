On a Tuesday in 1934, L.O. Sanderson wrote the music for a hymn that, for the moment, didn’t have any words.
Sanderson was working in Springfield, Mo., and in the wee hours of the morning, a tune came to him. He grabbed some paper, wrote down the notes and set it aside. A little later in the day, his mind began thinking of the harmony. He pulled out his paper and wrote down the harmony.
The tune was a little different because of the odd meter. It was an 11-10, 11-10 meter – 11 notes in a phrase; 10 in the next phrase.
Over the next several days, he was thinking about words or a poem that may fit. About a week after writing the music, Sanderson received a letter from Thomas O. Chisholm. Chisholm had written a poem and thought Sanderson might be able to write some music for it.
A couple of interesting things about this: 1) Chisholm had written the poem the same day Sanderson had written the music, and 2) like Sanderson’s music, the poem was written in an 11-10, 11-10 meter. It fit perfectly with the music Sanderson had written.
This hymn, “Be With Me, Lord,” is a prayer, and it has been sung in worship, at weddings and at funerals. It has been recorded untold times by choral groups and by artists such as Sonny James.
The message of this great hymn is not something superficial or off the cuff; the message reaches to the very depths of the soul.
“Be with me, Lord – I cannot live without Thee, / I dare not try to take one step alone, / I cannot bear the loads of life, unaided, / I need Thy strength to lean myself upon.”
The third stanza speaks about a one-of-a-kind gift: “Be with me, Lord! No other gift or blessing / Thou couldst bestow could with this one compare – / A constant sense of Thy abiding presence, / Where’er I am, to feel that Thou art near.”
Mark Woodward commented, “That’s the difference between those swept away by fear and those who lose their fears in faith!”
It was King David who posed a couple of questions to God, “Where shall I go from your Spirit? Or where shall I flee from your presence?” (Psalm 139:7).
Keep in mind that King David wasn’t trying to get away from God. He was comforted by the incomparable gift of God’s abiding presence.
God wants to be with his people, and because he does, we can approach him with confidence.
The question is not whether or not God will be with us. The question is whether or not we will put our full faith in God letting him be an abiding presence in our lives.
“Therefore, brothers, since we have confidence to enter the holy places by the blood of Jesus, by the new and living way that he opened for us through the curtain, that is, through his flesh, and since we have a great priest over the house of God, let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, with our hearts sprinkled clean from an evil conscience and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful” (Hebrews 10:19-23).
When we have a total faith in God and cling to our confession of hope, we will be in God’s abiding presence because he is faithful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.