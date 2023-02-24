When the children of Israel were preparing to cross the Jordan River and enter the land that God had promised them, Joshua sent two spies into the land. Their job was to spy out Jericho and the surrounding land.
Rahab lived in Jericho, and she was a prostitute. However, Rahab became a blessing to all generations because she opened her heart to God and his will.
Spies had gone into the land about 40 years earlier. When they returned, 10 spies were afraid and said they couldn’t conquer the land. Two spies, Joshua and Caleb, believed God and said they could conquer the land.
For 40 years, the Israelites had wandered in the wilderness having no permanent home until the older unbelieving generation had died. God preserved Joshua and Caleb because of their faithfulness.
As they wandered, Moses was their leader. However, at one point when the people needed water to drink, Moses struck a rock rather than speaking to it as God had commanded. Water flowed from the rock, but God rebuked him and said, “Because you did not believe in me, to uphold me as holy in the eyes of the people of Israel, therefore you shall not bring this assembly into the land that I have given them” (Numbers 20:12).
After the death of Moses, Joshua became the leader of Israel. They set up camp in the area of Shittim on the east side of the Jordan River, and Joshua sent two spies to check out Jericho.
When the spies arrived in Jericho, they went to Rahab’s house and stayed there.
One really big question comes up: Why did the spies go to a prostitute’s house when prostitution is an abomination to Jehovah God?
Some possible answers:
Rahab’s house was in the city wall, and it would allow them to learn about the area without going into city center.
News of what all was happening in the region may have filtered through Rahab’s business, and they could learn a lot from her.
Maybe Rahab was an innkeeper with her house being one of the local inns.
Word spread that “men of Israel” were in the area, and the king of Jericho knew why they were there.
It wasn’t a big secret that the Israelites were in the area. Jericho is about 4 miles west of the Jordan River. Shittim, where the Israelites were camping was about 4 miles east of the Jordan River. From the hills of Jericho, one can see the Jordan and beyond.
The population of Jericho was about 1,500 – maybe more. The number of Israelites who were headed to the promised land might have been as many as 1,500,000. As the Israelites moved from the south toward Shittim, they probably had a cloud of dust surrounding them just like Pig Pen in the Charlie Brown comic strip. That dust would have been seen for miles and miles and would capture the attention of the people of Jericho.
Rahab told the spies, “I know that the Lord has given you the land, and that the fear of you has fallen upon us, and that all the inhabitants of the land melt away before you. For we have heard how the Lord dried up the water of the Red Sea before you when you came out of Egypt, and what you did to the two kings of the Amorites who were beyond the Jordan, to Sihon and Og, whom you devoted to destruction. And as soon as we heard it, our hearts melted, and there was no spirit left in any man because of you, for the Lord your God, he is God in the heavens above and on the earth beneath” (Joshua 2:9-11).
There are a couple of interesting points in Rahab’s comments:
The people of Jericho were aware of what had happened with the Israelites more than 40 years earlier and hundreds of miles away.
According to the Bible, Rahab didn’t say, “Your god [whoever that god may be],” she said, “Lord” recognizing that Yahweh was the God of Israel.
The king learned that the men went to Rahab’s house, and he wanted to question them. But Rahab hid the men under flax on the roof of her house. Houses in that area had flat roofs, and people would take the grain from the field and lay it on the roof to dry out.
She told the searchers that the men had come to her but left about dark, and she didn’t know where they had gone. This response brings up the issue of situation ethics, but that is a discussion for another time.
Before she helped the men escape, Rahab pled with them, “’Now then, please swear to me by the Lord that, as I have dealt kindly with you, you also will deal kindly with my father’s house, and give me a sure sign that you will save alive my father and mother, my brothers and sisters, and all who belong to them, and deliver our lives from death.’ And the men said to her, ‘Our life for yours even to death! If you do not tell this business of ours, then when the Lord gives us the land we will deal kindly and faithfully with you’” (Joshua 2:12-14).
She then let the men down by a rope through the window and hung a scarlet cord from her window.
When the Israelites conquered Jericho, Rahab and all of her household were saved “because she hid the messengers whom Joshua sent to spy out Jericho” (Joshua 6:25).
A couple of things we learn:
God’s work will become known.
God can use any willing heart.
Oh, and Rahab? She is in the genealogy of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.