On Feb. 29, 1528, Patrick Hamilton was burned at the stake outside St. Salvator’s Chapel in St. Andrews, Scotland.
The winds of reform were sweeping across the European continent and into the British Isles. At the age of 24, Patrick Hamilton got caught up in them and became the first Scottish martyr of the Protestant Reformation.
Hamilton was of noble and royal blood. He was born in 1504 in the diocese of Glasgow, Scotland, probably in Lanarkshire. His parents were Sir Patrick Hamilton and Catherine Stewart.
He studied at the University of Paris and received his Master of the Arts in 1520. It had been in 1517 that Martin Luther had written his 95 Theses. At the university, these and other writings of Luther were the topic of much discussion. It is through Luther’s writings that he would learn doctrines to which he would later cling.
It is believed he then went to Holland and studied under Erasmus. He later returned to Scotland, and on Oct. 3, 1524, he was admitted to the faculty of arts at the University of St. Andrews. Hamilton was eager to communicate Luther’s doctrine to his fellow countrymen.
Early in 1527, his preaching came to the attention of James Beaton, archbishop of St Andrews. Beaton was alarmed and angered. He determined that Hamilton should be formally tried for his heretical preaching.
Hamilton fled to Germany and continued his studies. Because of his convictions, he later returned to Scotland and resumed preaching. Beaton invited Hamilton to a conference at St. Andrews.
For nearly a month, Hamilton was allowed to preach, dispute and debate. Perhaps this was so evidence could be collected against him.
A council of bishops and clergy, presided over by the archbishop, summoned Hamilton and – “being found in many ways inflamed with heresy, disputing, holding and maintaining diverse heresies of Martin Luther and his followers, repugnant to our faith” – presented 13 charges against him. When defending himself, Hamilton affirmed all 13 charges, maintaining they were true.
The council convicted him and handed him over to be burned at the stake as a heretic. The sentence took place that same day outside the front entrance to St. Salvator’s Chapel.
At noon of Feb. 29, 1528, Hamilton, in the face of death, reaffirmed his faith stating, “As to my confession, I will not deny it for awe of your fire, for my confession and belief is in Christ Jesus. Therefore I will not deny it; and I will rather be content that my body burn in this fire for confession of my faith in Christ than my soul should burn in the fire of hell for denying the same.”
He was bound to a stake by an iron chain. Gunpowder was hung around his neck. But the wind, rain and lack of fuel prolonged the agony for Hamilton. More fuel was brought in, and by 6 p.m., his body was reduced to ashes.
During that ordeal, he spoke his final words, “How long, Lord, shall darkness overwhelm this kingdom? How long wilt Thou suffer this tyranny of men? Lord Jesus, receive my spirit!”
As the end neared, someone cried out for Hamilton to give a sign if he still had faith in his teachings. It is reported he raised three fingers and held them high until he died.
Today, his initials are in the walkway in front of St. Salvator’s Chapel. According to tradition, any St. Andrews student walking over the stones will fail their exams unless they run into the North Sea at dawn on the first day of May.
A couple of things about Hamilton’s beliefs:
Hamilton believed his faith must come from the word of God and not the word of man.
Hamilton held on to his confession of faith, even in the face of a cruel, cruel death.
These remind me of a couple of lessons from the Bible:
The Christians at Berea eagerly received the word of God, but they also examined the scriptures to see if they had been taught the truth (Acts 17:10 ff).
The writer to the Hebrew Christians encouraged them saying, “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful” (Hebrews 10:23).
May our faith be as focused and as strong.
