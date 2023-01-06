On Feb. 7, 2003, Jesica Santillan received a new heart at Duke University Medical Center. Jesica had a rare heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy, which resulted in her blood not being delivered properly to her lungs.
There was one problem with the new heart: The donor’s blood type did not match Jesica’s blood type, and the next day, Jesica died.
Doctors had failed to check the compatibility of the blood types, and as a result, the new heart wouldn’t work with Jesica’s body.
We cannot live without our heart.
We can live without both our kidneys. It may create difficulties, but we can do it.
We can live without both our lungs. It may create problems, but we can do it.
We can live without our appendix. We can live without a toe. We can live without a hand.
We can live without a lot of things, but we cannot live without our heart.
Jesica had a heart condition that needed fixing. Too many times in life we find ourselves in the same condition.
The nation of Israel found itself in the situation of needing a new heart. They needed other things, but the most important thing they needed was a new heart. God addressed this in Ezekiel 36.
God makes a number of “I will” statements, but let’s focus on these:
“I will take you from the nations” (verse 24). God was going to separate them from other people. He did not want Israel to be influenced by the manners, customs, habits or cultures of other nations. He wanted them to remain pure for his eternal purpose.
“I will sprinkle clean water on you” (verse 25). Water is a cleansing element, and God is using it to symbolically clean them from their filthiness and their idols.
“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you” (verse 26). They had a cold, cold heart. They had a heart of stone. That had to change. And it was the change of heart that would allow all the other changes to take place.
“I will put My Spirit within you and cause you to walk in My statutes” (verse 27). God goes on to state “you will be careful to observe My ordinances.”
God wanted his chosen people to be faithful to him because his plan was bigger than for just one or two generations. Even though Israel was his chosen people, his plan was bigger than just for Israel. Even though the fullness of his plan was going to take place a few centuries later, his plan would bless people of all times.
But there was something else taking place.
God was doing this to “vindicate the holiness of My great name which has been profaned among the nations” (verse 23).
God’s name was not being honored; his name was not respected; his name was not revered among the nations. Why? Because Israel did not honor his holy name.
God is holy, and we must honor him and his holiness.
But that raises a question: What kind of heart do we have today? Do we have a cold heart? Do we have a heart of stone? Do we need a new heart? Or do we have a heart that is held by Almighty God and one that honors him?
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
