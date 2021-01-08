In his book, “A Touch of Wonder,” Arthur Gordon tells of being asked to give a commencement address. As he was considering what to say, a friend advised, “That’s easy. Just give them a foolproof formula for success.”
At first, Gordon laughed at the idea, but the more he thought about it, the more he realized he could give these graduates a foolproof formula for success. And he could give it in one word: integrity.
Gordon says, “Basically, the word means wholeness. In mathematics, an integer is a number that isn’t divided into fractions. Similarly, a man of integrity isn’t divided against himself.
“He doesn’t think one thing and say another – so it is virtually impossible for him to lie. He doesn’t believe in one thing and do another – so he is not in conflict with his principles. It is the absence of inner warfare that gives a man the extra energy and clarity of thought that make achievement inevitable.”
Integrity has been defined as doing the right thing even when no one is looking.
Integrity is a component of character, and character is something that, in too many situations, is lacking. We need to be told stories of people with integrity, people with character and how that character affects others. These stories challenge us and call us to live lives with greater character.
When challenged with difficulties at work, have integrity.
When planning a sales presentation, have integrity.
When helping your child at school, have integrity.
When visiting with friends, have integrity.
When facing problems with family, have integrity.
When shopping and dealing with salespeople, have integrity.
And yes, when the official blows a call at your child’s sports game, have integrity!
Day in, day out, people are living with integrity. They are affecting our lives and the lives of others. They are co-workers, teachers, business leaders, family members, coaches and people we meet in the stores and on the streets.
They are sacking our groceries, mowing our lawns, patching the streets, planning our retirement and manufacturing new products. They come from all sorts of racial, ethnic, social, economic and educational backgrounds.
In many ways, they are unsung heroes because too many times they are not recognized, but they are practicing this “foolproof formula for success.” Let’s be sure to say, “Thank you,” and let’s be sure we are people who live with integrity.
Our Father wants us to live with integrity, and through the writer of the Proverbs offers this wisdom:
“Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but he who makes his ways crooked will be found out” (Proverbs 10:9).
“Better is a poor man who walks in his integrity than a rich man who is crooked in his ways” (Proverbs 28:6)
But God also gives us examples of many people who were people with integrity.
King David was a man of integrity. Wait! How can you say King David was a man of integrity when he committed adultery and had a man killed? Because this situation was outside the normal character of David. This was not how David normally behaved. These were not actions of David’s true heart.
King David wrote, “Vindicate me, O Lord, for I have walked in my integrity, and I have trusted in the Lord without wavering” (Psalm 26:1).
Jehovah God promised King Solomon that he would establish the throne of his [Solomon’s] kingdom over Israel forever “if you will walk before me, as David your father walked, with integrity of heart and uprightness” (1 Kings 9:4).
Integrity does not mean being perfect. However, in integrity we are pointed toward perfection; in integrity we are pointed toward being the person God wants us to be.
A person who walks with integrity walks with God.
