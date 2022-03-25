Pop and Mom Mills had a great garden at their little farm north of Durant, Okla. They grew all sorts of vegetables in that small plot. They also liked to visit folks and take some fresh produce to them.
Mom passed away in 1959 at the age of 68. During her illness, they really didn’t know what all was wrong. After her death, they found she had cancer throughout her body. In those days, they didn’t have the equipment, tests or diagnostic abilities medical personnel have today.
After Mom’s death, Pop continued visiting folks. One day he was visiting some people in the nursing home, and he was pushing a man around in a wheelchair. During the course of the conversation, Pop asked the man how he was doing. The man replied, “Not too good, and you wouldn’t be any good if you were as old as I am.” Pop asked the man how old he was, and the man answered, “65.” At that time, Pop was in his 80s!
I am reminded of another guy in his 80s who was full of energy. He was 85 years old and said, “I am just as strong today as I was 45 years ago.” Well, those weren’t his exact words, but that’s what he meant.
We have to go back a few thousand years to an incident in the lives of the children of Israel.
Moses had led the children of Israel out of Egypt, and they were headed toward the land that Jehovah God had promised them. After traveling for quite a bit of time, they were in the Desert of Paran. To the north was the land God had promised.
God told Moses to select 12 spies to go to the land to see what it was like. Moses gave them this charge: “Go up into the Negeb and go up into the hill country, and see what the land is … .” When they returned, they brought some of the fruit. In fact, a single cluster of grapes had to be carried on a pole by two men. Can you imagine the size of that cluster?!
However, their report on this land God was giving them was the report of someone who was fearful. Ten of the 12 had focused on the size of the people rather than their faith in Jehovah God. They reported they could not take the land.
Two people, Joshua and Caleb, said, “Yes, we can!” Their response was, “If the Lord delights in us, he will bring us into this land and give it to us, a land that flows with milk and honey” (Numbers 14:8).
Well, you know the story. The people rejected Joshua and Caleb’s advice and wandered in the wilderness for 40 years.
Joshua and Caleb were the two from that generation that survived those 40 years, and at the death of Moses, Joshua became leader of the children of Israel. Now it was time to do what should have been done 40 years earlier. It was at this point Caleb proclaimed, “I am just as strong today as I was on the day that Moses sent me … now therefore, give me this mountain!” (Joshua 14:11, 12). And they took the land.
Maybe this story illustrates the old adage: “Age is just a state of mind.” Oh, I know the knees start to wobble, the gait is a little shorter and slower, the eyeglasses have gone from bifocals to trifocals, and one starts asking, “Can you repeat that?”
Maybe Caleb felt that way, but what was stronger was his faith and purpose in God. Godly faith brings about godly purpose. Maybe C.S. Lewis was thinking about Caleb when he wrote, “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”
Caleb’s dream was one to which he had held for 40 years. It was a purpose because of his faith in God.
Faith in Jehovah God is what kept Pop Mills going. It is why he continued to serve people as long as he could.
Do we have a faith stronger than age that leads us to continue to serve?
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
