In 1971, William J. Rapaport created a strange sentence, “Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo.” People who understand the English language, parts of speech, clauses, phrases and all sorts of things like that, say this sentence makes perfectly good sense. Well …

In its song, “Buffalo,” the English indie rock band, alt-J, paid tribute to Rapaport’s sentence – and provided a little bit of understanding – with this chorus, “The buffalo from buffalo / Who are buffaloed by the buffalo / From buffalo / Buffalo are the buffalo from buffalo.”

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

