In 1971, William J. Rapaport created a strange sentence, “Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo.” People who understand the English language, parts of speech, clauses, phrases and all sorts of things like that, say this sentence makes perfectly good sense. Well …
In its song, “Buffalo,” the English indie rock band, alt-J, paid tribute to Rapaport’s sentence – and provided a little bit of understanding – with this chorus, “The buffalo from buffalo / Who are buffaloed by the buffalo / From buffalo / Buffalo are the buffalo from buffalo.”
Rapaport wrote his sentence while a graduate student at Indiana University. He later taught at the University of Buffalo and is now associate professor emeritus there.
In thinking about some of the peculiar characteristics of the English language, we are probably more familiar with some of these sentences:
Since there is no time like the present, he thought it was time to present the present.
At the military base, a bass was painted on the head of a bass drum.
The bandage was wound around the wound.
The person decided to desert his dessert in the desert.
These sentences make use of homonyms and homophones. And if that’s not enough, there are also homographs and heteronyms.
I think I do a pretty fair job of speaking and writing the English language, but even in her later years, there was a time or two Mother corrected me about my use of lay/lie! Maybe there were some other corrections, too!
When speaking, the same sentence can have different meanings based on which word is emphasized. You’ve probably heard the statement, “I didn’t say he beat his wife.” And you’ve probably heard speakers say that sentence seven times, each time emphasizing a different word in the sentence. A change of inflection gives that one sentence seven interpretations.
There are many statements, ideas and concepts in life that are ambiguous, cryptic and/or uncertain.
However, the Bible is very clear about Jesus Christ and his lordship.
“Let all the house of Israel therefore know for certain that God has made him both Lord and Christ, this Jesus whom you crucified” (Acts 2:36).
“And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
“Now I would remind you, brothers, of the gospel I preached to you, which you received, in which you stand, and by which you are being saved, if you hold fast to the word I preached to you – unless you believed in vain. For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, then to the twelve. Then he appeared to more than five hundred brothers at one time, most of whom are still alive, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles. Last of all, as to one untimely born, he appeared also to me” (I Corinthians 15:1-8).
“Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:9-11).
And just as the Bible is clear about Jesus Christ and his lordship, let’s be clear about our confession of faith in him.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.