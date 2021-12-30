Over a 52-day period in 1937, “Buzz” Holmstrom became the first person to navigate the 1,100-mile Green and Colorado rivers alone.
Holmstrom grew up around southern Oregon logging camps where his father worked. After his father’s death, he took a job at a gasoline station to help support the family.
In the 1930s, he began dreaming about building boats and running whitewater rivers. In 1934, he designed and built his first boat. He then made a solo run on the Rogue River from Grants Pass, Ore., to the Pacific Ocean. In 1935, he made the Rogue River run again. In 1936, he ran the Salmon and Snake rivers in Idaho.
After designing and building his fourth boat in 1937, he made his 1,100-mile solo run down the tumultuous waters of the Green and Colorado rivers, traveling from Green River, Wyo., to the Boulder Dam. During that record-setting trip, he rode 365 large rapids and about 700 smaller rapids.
In 1938, he retraced his steps with Adam Burg, who made a short film of the trip, “Conquering the Colorado.”
“Some people have said I conquered the Colorado. I don’t say so,” Holmstrom stated. “It has never been conquered, and never will I think. Anyone it allows to go through its canyons and see its wonders should feel thankful and privileged.”
Running whitewater rapids may not be one of your New Year’s resolutions – it may not even be on your bucket list! But it is worth noting that Holmstrom didn’t just leave his house one day and head to the Colorado River. He planned this adventure.
As we head into 2022, what are some things it would be wise to consider?
1. Let’s get rid of everything that holds us back from living a fulfilling life pleasing to God.
In the letter to the Hebrew Christians, the writer speaks about the Christian life as a race. He says, “… let us also lay aside every encumbrance and the sin which so easily entangles us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1).
Isn’t it foolish to try and run a marathon while carrying 100 extra pounds on our back? Yet, too many times in life we carry past hurts, grudges, anger and a plethora of emotions that will never help us in any way.
2. Let’s build our future on an eternal foundation that has already been laid. Paul writes, “For no man can lay a foundation other than the one which is laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 3:11).
Upon that foundation, let’s do three things:
Love more – Jesus said the greatest commandment is to love God completely. He then stated the second commandment is to love our neighbor as ourselves (Luke 10:25ff). We can be kind, considerate, respectful and helpful – even if others around us aren’t.
Pray more – The apostle Paul encouraged the Christians at Thessalonica to pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:17). James tells us that the effective prayer of a righteous person can accomplish a lot (James 5:16). Perhaps when we first awaken, we can offer a prayer of thanksgiving to God and lift up the name of someone who has a special need.
Serve more – Hebrews 13:16 tells us not to neglect doing good and sharing. Paul encouraged the Christians at Galatia to do good to all people (Galatians 6:10). It may be that we increase the times we give a meal, a hug or a listening ear to someone.
These actions may not capture media attention like a 1,100-mile whitewater river trip, but they will carry eternal blessings with them.
