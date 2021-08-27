On Thursday, July 29, 2021, members of the Nez Perce tribe gathered at Joseph High School in Joseph, Ore., to begin a solemn and somewhat healing procession to a 148-acre piece of property they had purchased last December.
The 148 acres to which they were returning was traditionally a Nez Perce campsite and one of the last places Chief Joseph and his tribe occupied before they were forced to leave their home in the Wallowa Valley.
Tribal leaders mounted up on horseback to lead the group to bless their land. Nakia Williamson, director of the tribe’s cultural resource program, said, “As our people left on horses, we wanted to return on horseback.”
While many rode on horseback, others walked. All ages were in the procession. Some wore modern clothing while others wore traditional dress. The walk to the site was just about a mile long, but it was symbolic of what had taken place 144 years earlier as Chief Joseph and his people left the valley they had called home.
The Wallowa Valley was not unfamiliar to the Nez Perce. For generations, tribe members have continued to come to the valley to hunt, harvest fruit, fish, practice their religion and visit the graves of their ancestors. They have participated in the annual Chief Joseph Days Rodeo. But it is now their valley once again.
As we turn back the pages of history, this is the story of the Nez Perce:
In 1873, Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce Indians reached an agreement with the government allowing his tribe to stay in the Wallowa Valley in northwest Oregon. However, in 1877, the tribe was ordered to a reservation, but it refused to go.
Chief Joseph’s discussions with Gen. Oliver Howard did not bring about an acceptable solution. Joseph didn’t want to resettle on the reservation, and he didn’t want war.
After much negotiation and looking at various options, Joseph decided to take his tribe to Canada and reach asylum with Sioux Chief Sitting Bull and his tribe. This wasn’t what the government wanted, so it began to pursue the group of about 800 people. This became known as the Nez Perce War.
For over three months, the Nez Perce traveled over rough terrain in difficult weather outmaneuvering and battling their pursuers. They traveled 1,170 miles across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana.
In October 1877, they were less than 40 miles from Canada when – after losing major leaders, going hungry and fighting the cold – Chief Joseph formally surrendered to Gen. Nelson Miles.
It was at this point that Chief Joseph is reported to have cried out this sorrowful speech:
“I am tired of fighting. Our chiefs are killed; Looking Glass is dead, Too-hul-hul-sote is dead. The old men are all dead. It is the young men who say yes or no. He who led on the young men is dead. It is cold, and we have no blankets; the little children are freezing to death.
“My people, some of them, have run away to the hills, and have no blankets, no food. No one knows where they are – perhaps freezing to death. I want to have time to look for my children, and see how many of them I can find. Maybe I shall find them among the dead.
“Hear me, my chiefs! I am tired; my heart is sick and sad. From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever.”
Now, 144 years later, the Nez Perce have returned home.
A couple of thoughts about their going home and the Christian’s going home:
The Nez Perce were forced off their land; Jehovah God’s desire is that all people be saved and come home (1 Timothy 2:4).
The Nez Perce had to buy their land back; Jesus Christ paid the price for our being able to go home (Galatians 3:13-14).
The Nez Perce had longed to go home for generations. May our heart’s desire to go home to our heavenly Father be as strong.
