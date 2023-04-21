A number of years ago, I was in a business meeting where one person asked a question. The chairman responded in a way I thought was rather strange. He did not directly reply to the person’s question. A couple of days later, I was in a friend’s office and asked about how the chairman responded. My friend replied, “He responded like he wanted to.”
People respond to questions in a number of ways. Sometimes they give a direct answer. Sometimes they reply with a question. Sometimes they give an answer to lead the questioner in a different direction.
Jesus faced a similar situation in John 12. It was the time of the Passover and just a few days before he was to be crucified.
Because of the Passover, many people from other areas were in Jerusalem. Among these were some Greeks. Exactly where they were from, we don’t know. Being Greeks and since they were there to worship, they would have been either 1) Greeks who had become Jews by reason of conversion, or 2) Greeks who had not converted to Judaism but did fear God and wanted to worship him.
These Greeks went to Philip and said, “Sir, we wish to see Jesus.”
Why did they want to see Jesus? Had they heard about Jesus’ teachings and wanted some clarification on the scriptures? Were they just people who wanted to go back home and tell their friends they saw Jesus? Did one of them have need for a miracle? We don’t know why they wanted to see Jesus.
Philip then told Andrew about the Greeks’ request, and the two of them went and told Jesus.
Jesus didn’t say, “Tell them to come on over.” He didn’t ask why they wanted to see him. He gave a reply that – on the surface – seems not to be related to their request.
But the reply that Jesus gave was the reply the Greeks – and those surrounding him – needed to hear. (And the Greeks may have been within earshot of Jesus.)
After he stated that the time had come for the Son of Man to be glorified, he said, “… unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit” (John 12:24).
It seems strange, but this was the message the Greeks needed to hear. They understood what happened when a wheat seed was planted. A few days later, it emerged from the ground. After a few weeks of growing, there was a big beautiful head of wheat on the stalk.
In responding this way, Jesus was drawing a parallel between that seed and his eternal purpose.
He then stated, “Now is the judgment of this world; now will the ruler of this world be cast out. And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself” (John 12:31-32).
He was speaking about the manner in which he was to die. He would be crucified – crucified for my sins and for your sins – and then buried. But Jesus wasn’t going to stay in the grave. He would be raised from the dead and give people a life that they could never have imagined.
Tucked in between these two sections, Jesus had made another statement: “Whoever loves his life loses it, and whoever hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life” (John 12:25). This, too, was for the Greeks – and you and me – to hear. For them to be blessed by the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, their desire for eternal life had to be stronger than their desire for earthly gain.
In writing the Christians at Colossae, the apostle Paul spoke about dying to self: “If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth. For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God” (Colossians 3:1-3).
We must be able to join with Paul when he said, “I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me” (Galatians 2:20).
What did the Greeks want when they said, “Sir, we wish to see Jesus.” We really don’t know. But, because of his response, we do know that Jesus gave a reply they needed to hear.
May we, too, die to this earthly life, see the risen Savior and make him the Lord of our lives.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
