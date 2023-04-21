A number of years ago, I was in a business meeting where one person asked a question. The chairman responded in a way I thought was rather strange. He did not directly reply to the person’s question. A couple of days later, I was in a friend’s office and asked about how the chairman responded. My friend replied, “He responded like he wanted to.”

People respond to questions in a number of ways. Sometimes they give a direct answer. Sometimes they reply with a question. Sometimes they give an answer to lead the questioner in a different direction.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

