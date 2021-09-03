On Sept. 23, 1862, Bedford Brown wrote, “Would that this cruel war could cease that when I could enjoy the society of my darling Mollie & our sweet little children. As yet I can detect no indications of peace. Indeed the strife & contentions of war, grow more deadly every day. My darling one must be in good cheer. I have a hope, a belief, that our good father will shield & protect our little family.”
Brown was a member of the Confederate Army during the Civil War and was near Drewry’s Bluff, Va., when he penned these words. This letter is one of 17,000 documents from the Civil War in the Pearce Museum at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.
The museum has published a four-volume set titled “The War Day by Day.” These books are a history of the war as seen through letters written by the soldiers. There is one letter for each day of the war.
These letters are written to friends and family members. Soldiers are asking about news from back home. One may ask for a new shirt. Another may express sorrow because of the separation. They speak about the war, the battles, the illnesses, the injured, the dead … .
Within these letters are a plethora of emotions: sorry, loneliness, anxiety, hope, fear … .
With many of the soldiers, their penmanship is terrible, their spelling is atrocious, their command of the English language is almost nonexistent, but this is certain: they want the war to end; they want to go home; they want peace.
As I read some of these letters, one scripture that kept coming to mind was the apostle Paul’s words as he wrote to the Christians at Rome, “If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all” (Romans 12:18).
But another thing I thought about was the inner conflict that we have so many times in our lives. Battles rage within us. Struggles sap our will. Troubles create heartaches.
Jesus spent about three years in his public ministry, and during that time he was teaching eternal truths to his followers. He was also headed toward Jerusalem and the time when he would be crucified to atone for the sins of all men. As he got closer to that point in history, he spent time with his followers to prepare them for that moment.
Jesus called for his followers to have peace, no matter what was going on around them, no matter how people were treating them, no matter what struggles they were facing in life.
In the familiar passage in John 14:1, he said, “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me.”
A little later, he said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid” (John 14:27).
Shortly before he was arrested and crucified, he said, “Behold, the hour is coming, indeed it has come, when you will be scattered, each to his own home, and will leave me alone. Yet I am not alone, for the Father is with me. I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world” (John 16:32-33).
Jesus is not saying that we won’t have trouble in our lives – we will. He is telling us that true peace is only found when we stand in the presence of God. And that is great news!
