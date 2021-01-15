Bottom line: We have become a very disrespectful society – not just among the politicians in Washington, D.C., not just among competitors in major businesses, not just among professional athletes or actors or social media stars, not just among people in big cities – we have become a very disrespectful people even across the heartland of America.
More than that, too many times the issue is not just being disrespectful – it is being evil, greedy, deceptive and disruptive.
Some of this is racial; some isn’t. Some is political; some isn’t. Some is cultural; some isn’t. Some is regional; some isn’t.
This is evidenced in social media posts, news interviews, major outlet news stories, how we drive, how we treat others, the level of assaults, murder, burglary and theft. We have seen public displays of name calling and other actions that are derogatory.
Too many times we are arrogant, egotistical and hypocritical. Rules apply to others but not to us. We have a better understanding of the situation than others. Our knowledge, character and ability to make proper judgment is better than whomever else is involved in the conversation.
We try to manipulate, wrest, cheat and finagle to what we believe is to our advantage or the right solution.
We have left honesty, integrity, consideration, morality, respect, compassion and brotherly love back at the station. And for many people, it appears that doesn’t matter. When that happens, homes, lives, businesses and yes, nations are destroyed.
On July 12, 2016, former President George W. Bush spoke at a memorial service in Dallas honoring five police officers who had been killed a few days earlier. He stated, “Too often, we judge other groups by their worst examples, while judging ourselves by our best intentions.”
That which binds us together must be stronger than that which tries to pull us apart. This is true in relationships, the home, business, church, social organizations and in our “one nation under God.”
Jesus talked about this “I’m-way-better-than-you attitude” in Matthew 7. Do you remember Jesus telling about the guy who wanted to remove a speck from a person’s eye when he had a 2x4 in his own eye? He told this man to take the 2x4 out of his own eye so he could then clearly see how to help his brother.
Then there was the time when two men went to the temple to pray. The Pharisee thanked God he wasn’t sinful like other people – especially the tax collector who was not too far from him. The tax collector cried out, “O God, be merciful to me, for I am a sinner.” Jesus then stated, “I tell you, this sinner, not the Pharisee, returned home justified before God. For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted” (Luke 18:14).
So, what do we need to do?
We must repent and quit lying, manipulating and deceiving. In “The Brothers Karamazov,” Fyodor Dostoevsky wrote, “Above all, don’t lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect he ceases to love.”
We must respect others even if we disagree with their politics, beliefs or ideas. In a speech in St. Louis on March 22, 1964, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
We must have a moral compass for life, and that compass is found in Jehovah God. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding; in all your ways know him, and he will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
As we do this, may we remember that – either in this life or at eternal judgment – we will all bow before Jesus Christ.
“Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:9-11).
