In 1944, Eva Kor was 10 years old when she, her family and hundreds of others were loaded into cattle cars. After a four-day journey, the train stopped suddenly. They doors were opened, and everyone got out. They were now standing on the selection platform at German’s infamous death camp, Auschwitz.
Eva turned to see her father and older sisters, but they weren’t there, and she never saw them again. Soldiers came and took Eva and her twin sister, Miriam, from their mother. They never saw their mother again. Families were ripped apart.
Eva and Miriam, along with hundreds of other twins, were subjected to brutal experiments by Dr. Josef Mengele, Auschwitz’s “Angel of Death.” She said, “Everything in the world was done to me that would have killed me.”
The experiments lasted for about nine months, and Eva said her absolute will to live “just one more day” got her through.
On Jan. 27, 1945, toward the end of their ninth month, she and Miriam saw an airplane with the American flag on its wing flying low over the camp. Late that afternoon, a woman came running into the barracks shouting, “We are free! We are free!”
She and others ran outside into a heavy snow and couldn’t see anything. A little later, they saw solders dressed in white smiling from ear-to-ear. They ran to the soldiers and were given chocolate, cookies and hugs.
Eva Kor was free from the cruel confines of Auschwitz, but she was not free from the hatred in her heart.
In 1995, that changed. Kor met a Nazi doctor who was at Auschwitz when she was. He was the doctor who signed the death certificates of those who died in the gas chambers. He said, “This is the nightmare I live with every day of my life.”
Because some deny the Holocaust, she asked him to go with her to Auschwitz and sign a document stating what he had told her. She knew it was important for people to hear about the gas chambers from a Nazi doctor who was there.
They made that trip, and when Kor returned home she pondered about how to thank him. She decided the best way was to write a letter forgiving him. Because her stay in Auschwitz had been such a traumatic event, it took her four months to write the letter.
That led her to focus on forgiving Mengele, who had died in Brazil in 1979. Eventually she forgave him.
After these experiences, Kor stated, “I was no longer a tragic prisoner. I was free of Auschwitz and I was free of Mengele. Forgiveness is the seed of peace.”
One day, Peter asked Jesus about forgiveness. Jesus had been talking about someone who did wrong and how to go about correcting that person. That action would also involve forgiveness, so Peter asked Jesus, “Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?” (Matthew 18:21).
Jesus used a threefold approach to correction. Jewish teachings say that you are to forgive someone three times. When Peter asked about forgiving someone seven times, he was going the “extra mile” in forgiveness.
But I’m kinda wondering if Peter was thinking what we think too many times: do I really have to forgive that person?
Peter would later find out what forgiveness really meant.
When Jesus was having the last supper with his apostles, he told Peter he would deny him three times. Peter strongly rejected that saying, “Even if I must die with you, I will not deny you!” (Matthew 26:35).
But Peter did deny Jesus, and he did it three times. When Jesus turned and looked at him, Peter remembered what Jesus said and went out and wept bitterly.
Peter may have been slow to forgive people, but right now — more than anything else in the world — Peter wanted Jesus to forgive him. But Jesus was crucified.
On Sunday morning, Peter heard something that really stunned him: The tomb of Jesus was empty! He ran into the tomb and believed (John 20:8). Jesus had told his disciples he would be raised from the dead, but whatever little faith they had now became sight.
Jesus appeared to the apostles that evening and said, “Peace be with you” (John 20:19). Those were words Peter needed to hear. For Peter, those were words of forgiveness. He needed peace.
A few days later, Peter and some others were fishing on the Sea of Galilee (John 21:1ff). They fished all night but had caught nothing. Just as day was breaking, Jesus came and asked them if they had caught anything. When they replied, “No,” he told them to cast their nets on the other side of the boat. They caught so many fish their nets were breaking! It was then that John recognized Jesus.
When Peter heard that it was Jesus, he jumped in the water and swam to shore. Peter was seeking reconciliation with Jesus.
As they finished breakfast, Jesus turned to Peter and asked, “Do you love me?” Peter said, “Yes, Lord; you know that I love you” (John 21:15). The discussion on love continued. It concluded when Jesus told Peter, “Feed my sheep.”
Jesus forgave Peter. He gave Peter peace. He gave Peter a purpose. He entrusted him with his greatest life calling.
When we forgive, several things take place:
Forgiveness releases burdens. Too many times we are carrying burdens in our lives because we are unwilling to forgive.
Forgiveness rectifies wrongs. No, it won’t undo something that can’t be undone. There will often be scars, but it makes things as right as possible.
Forgiveness reconciles relationships. Grudges and guilt build walls. Forgiveness tears these walls down.
It is forgiveness from our Father, forgiveness from others and forgiveness we offer that gives the greatest peace in life.
“And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.