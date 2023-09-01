One summer afternoon, I was driving down the street when it started raining. The rain wasn’t one of those sudden summer downpours, but it wasn’t one of those April-showers-bring-May-flowers type of rains, either.
It was a rain that began at a high altitude. As each drop fell through thousands of feet, it continued to gain a little bit of moisture until it was a huge drop of rain that made a humongous splat on my windshield.
At first, there weren’t very many drops. You could hear and see each individual splat. It was splat, splat – splat, splat, splat, splat, splat – splat – splat, splat, splat. … After a minute or so, it developed into a gentle summer rain.
As it was raining, I recalled a statement by Jesus talking about the Father sending rain “on the just and on the unjust” (Matthew 5:45). (Some translations use the words “righteous” and “unrighteous.”)
I then asked myself a question, “If the rain is falling (which it was), and the rain falls on the just and on the unjust, which am I?”
When the apostle Paul wrote to the Christians at Rome, there was a debate going on between the Jews and the Gentiles about who was better – about who was more righteous. Paul wrote, “There is none righteous, not even one” (Romans 3:10).
The conflict between righteousness and unrighteousness has been around since the Garden of Eden.
In his writing to the Christians at Rome, the Apostle Paul had quoted King David (Psalm 14:1-3; 53:1-4). King David understood the conflict between righteousness and unrighteousness. Although he was described as “a man after God’s own heart,” there were times when sin controlled his actions.
Later, Paul stated, “[A]ll have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23, ESV).
As Buck Owens and Roy Clark sang on “HeeHaw,” these are the words of “Gloom, despair and agony on me.” I’m not perfect; you’re not perfect; no one is perfect – we have all sinned!
But Paul’s very next statement was about our hope, our deliverance, our justification, and it is through Jesus Christ!
He said, “[We] are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, whom God put forward as a propitiation by his blood, to be received by faith. This was to show God’s righteousness, because in his divine forbearance he had passed over former sins. It was to show his righteousness at the present time, so that he might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus” (Romans 3:24–26).
When Jesus took our sins to the cross, he died for us – each of us. When we give our lives to him, his righteousness covers us.
So, when the rain falls, and we ask, “If the rain falls on the just and on the unjust, which am I?,” we can know the answer. We are just because Jesus is just, and he is our justifier.
Charles Haddon Spurgeon may have said it best when he said, “My hope lives not because I am not a sinner, but because I am a sinner for whom Christ died; my trust is not that I am holy, but that being unholy, HE is my righteousness. My faith rests not upon what I am or shall be or feel or know, but in what Christ is, in what He has done, and in what He is now doing for me. Hallelujah!”
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
