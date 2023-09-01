One summer afternoon, I was driving down the street when it started raining. The rain wasn’t one of those sudden summer downpours, but it wasn’t one of those April-showers-bring-May-flowers type of rains, either.

It was a rain that began at a high altitude. As each drop fell through thousands of feet, it continued to gain a little bit of moisture until it was a huge drop of rain that made a humongous splat on my windshield.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.