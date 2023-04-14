When visiting Jerusalem, there are two sites that are touted as the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ. One is the Church of the Holy Sepulchre; the other is Gordon’s Calvary and The Garden Tomb.
In 1842, German scholar Otto Thenius stated his belief that what later became known as Gordon’s Calvary was the crucifixion site of Jesus Christ. This location gained publicity when Gen. Charles Gordon moved to the Jerusalem area in 1882 and became an avid advocate for this site. Gordon was a well-known British leader and friends of Horatio and Anna Spafford, founders of the American Colony.
Gordon came to his conclusion that this was the probable site of the crucifixion of Jesus because of its proximity to the Temple Mount and because the site looks like a skull. “They came to a place called Golgotha (which means “the place of the skull”)” Matthew 27:33.
About 135 AD, the Roman emperor Hadrian began building a new city adjacent to the old city of Jerusalem. At the location was a rock-hewn tomb. He ordered it filled in order to create a flat foundation for a temple. The temple was dedicated to Venus.
Constantine the Great (Constantine I) became the Roman emperor in 306 AD. About 312, he converted to Christianity, and he led the Roman Empire into accepting Christianity.
About 326, Constantine’s mother, Helena, took a trip to Palestine in order to locate and identify Christian relics. It was during this trip that she had Hadrian’s temple to Venus torn down in order to build a church. During the destruction of the temple, she saw the tomb and determined it was the tomb of Jesus Christ.
It was on this site that the Church of the Holy Sepulchre was built. It was later destroyed and rebuilt.
When visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, it almost seems like you’re going to a circus or flea market. As you enter it, people are kissing the Stone of Anointing. The building is crowded with people trying to see and touch Golgotha and the tomb of Jesus. It is filled with icons, candles and lamps. There is a hustle and bustle akin to being in a marketplace.
The Garden Tomb area is quite different today than when I first visited in 1994. At that time, it was less crowded and less developed, making it a place where one could spend time in a garden setting, seeing the tomb in the distance and thinking about what might have taken place there for one’s sins. It is much more developed today with more sidewalks, gazebos and group seating areas. And it is much busier.
We don’t know with 100 percent certainty which site – if either location – is the actual location of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ. However, as you visit these sites, there is a deluge of emotions because you are reflecting on the most important event in history and you know you are at the site – or close to the site – where Jesus gave his life for you and me.
A week ago, much of the world celebrated Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This Sunday, the Orthodox world celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.
The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ is the central focus of Christianity. It is the central focus of history. It is the central focus of eternity. It offers eternal hope.
Because of this, it should be the central focus of our lives, create an overwhelming desire for us to be faithful to Jesus Christ and offer us a hope incomparable to anything we can see, think or imagine.
One day around 1932, Tillit S. Teddlie was able to visit his old homeplace where he had lived as a child. In his memory, the place was as new as when he was a boy. But when he arrived at his home years later, it was in shambles. The barn was ramshackled and falling down; trees were dead, or gone. I’m not even sure the house was standing.
Teddlie sat on the ground, leaned against a tree, took out his pocket-sized Bible, and turned to a blank page in the back. There he wrote the words, “Earth holds no treasures but perish with using, however precious they be. Yet there’s a country to which I am going. Heaven holds all to me!”
It was because of the eternal hope in the resurrection of Jesus Christ that Tillit S. Teddlie had a yearning for heaven.
When we yearn for heaven, sin loses its grip on us.
When we yearn for heaven, we won’t be people who lie, cheat and steal.
When we yearn for heaven, we won’t be a people who live immoral lives.
When we yearn for heaven, corporate greed and dishonesty will vanish.
When we yearn for heaven, political gain and corruption will become nonexistent.
When we yearn for heaven, we won’t be people who hate or harbor a superiority attitude.
When we yearn for heaven, evil events like that which have been happening in Nashville, Louisville, Dallas – and yes, even Searcy – will be past history.
May we find the eternal hope in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, be faithful to him and have an unbounded desire to be with him eternally. And because of that, may we serve and be a blessing to others.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
