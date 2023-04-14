When visiting Jerusalem, there are two sites that are touted as the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ. One is the Church of the Holy Sepulchre; the other is Gordon’s Calvary and The Garden Tomb.

In 1842, German scholar Otto Thenius stated his belief that what later became known as Gordon’s Calvary was the crucifixion site of Jesus Christ. This location gained publicity when Gen. Charles Gordon moved to the Jerusalem area in 1882 and became an avid advocate for this site. Gordon was a well-known British leader and friends of Horatio and Anna Spafford, founders of the American Colony.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

