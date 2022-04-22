In 1912, evangelist George Bennard was holding revivals throughout the Midwest. While in Michigan, he was continually heckled by a number of young people. He was troubled by their disregard for the gospel of Jesus Christ and began reflecting on the cross of Jesus.
Later Bennard said, “I seemed to have a vision. I saw the Christ and the cross inseparable.” He sat down and wrote these words, “On a hill far away stood an old rugged cross, the emblem of suffering and shame.”
The first verse came easily, but it was several months later when he completed the song. “The Old Rugged Cross” was first performed at the First Methodist Episcopal Church of Pokagon, Mich., on June 7, 1913.
Today, this church is known as The Old Rugged Cross Church. It is listed in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places and is designated a Michigan State Historic Site.
Bennard was correct: The Christ and the cross are inseparable. Jesus said, “The Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day be raised” (Luke 9:22).
The cross was a rugged, cruel, dehumanizing method of death. The worst criminals were hung on a Roman cross.
Yet today we display the cross in a multitude of ways. We wear necklaces with a variety of styles of crosses. We have a cross on the end of church pews. We place a cross on top of the church steeple. We hang crosses in our homes and offices as decor.
We would never do this with an electric chair or a guillotine, so why do we do it with a cross?
Perhaps the words of Paul explain it best. “But far be it from me to boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by which the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world” (Galatians 6:14).
Paul was able to boast in the cross – yes, even to glory in the cross – because he understood the “why” of the cross.
Paul wasn’t ashamed of the cross; he wasn’t ashamed of the power of God; he wasn’t ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
In the cross Paul found his victory. It was not by his power or his doing. It was what Jesus did for him on the cross. And so Paul gloried in the cross.
The cross of Jesus is rife with paradoxes:
It is the instrument of the cruelest death, yet it brings eternal life.
A crown of thorns was crushed on the head of Jesus, yet we receive a crown of life.
Tears flowed from down the face of our Savior, yet we find joy in his sacrifice.
Jesus was separated from the Father because of our sins, yet we are now able to walk into our Father’s throne room.
And as Paul wrote, “For the word of the cross is folly to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God” (1 Corinthians 1:18).
Our challenge today is to see the cross not just as a piece of jewelry, not just as an embellishment on the end of a pew, not just as a beautiful accent piece on the wall. Our challenge today is to see the eternal purpose of the cross and hold our crucified and resurrected Savior dear in our hearts.
Jesus is the Christ; he is King of kings; he is Lord of lords because he bore the cross for us so that we may have forgiveness of sins.
“To that old rugged cross I will ever be true, its shame and reproach gladly bear; then he’ll call me some day to my home far away, where his glory forever I’ll share.”
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.