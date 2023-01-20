According to “Publishers Weekly,” 13,470 books were published in 1910. They said, “More and more appalling becomes the flood of books which apply to the ‘Publishers Weekly’ for bibliographical register and ever more difficult the task of selection for this annual retrospective.”

In their 1930 report, “Publishers Weekly” noted that Alfred R. McIntyre, former president of Little, Brown, argued that the number of books being published was financially unsustainable, and he urged publishers to reduce the number of books they published.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

