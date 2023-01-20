According to “Publishers Weekly,” 13,470 books were published in 1910. They said, “More and more appalling becomes the flood of books which apply to the ‘Publishers Weekly’ for bibliographical register and ever more difficult the task of selection for this annual retrospective.”
In their 1930 report, “Publishers Weekly” noted that Alfred R. McIntyre, former president of Little, Brown, argued that the number of books being published was financially unsustainable, and he urged publishers to reduce the number of books they published.
On Sept. 7, 2016, Bowker reported that 727,125 books were self-published in the United States in 2015. This number jumped to almost 1,700,000 for 2018.
A few years ago, Google Books set out to determine how many books had been published since Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in 1440. They came up with a total of 129,864,880 books!
“Publishers Weekly” reported that 788,700,000 books were sold in 2022. That was down from the 843,100,000 sold in 2021.
Sometimes rare books make the news. On Nov. 26, 2013, Sotheby’s of New York set a new auction record for any printed book when a copy of “The Bay Psalm Book” sold for $14,165,000. This was the first book printed in what is now the United States, and there are only 11 known surviving copies. Congregational Puritans in the Massachusetts Bay Colony produced it in 1640.
In about 622 BC, some 2,635 years before “The Bay Psalm Book” was auctioned, another rare book was found.
Josiah had become King of Israel at the age of eight years. When he was about 16, he began to seek the God of his father (ancestor) King David. We are told, “He did right in the sight of the Lord and walked in all the way of his father David, nor did he turn aside to the right or to the left” (2 Kings 22:2).
When he was about 26, the priests and scribes were cleaning the temple and found the book of the law, God’s holy word.
Where had God’s word been? Why had it been “lost”?
When Manasseh, Josiah’s grandfather, was king, he departed from God’s will and introduced idols in the land (and temple), practiced witchcraft and “did much evil in the sight of the Lord.”
We don’t know what happened to God’s word. Perhaps Manasseh had all copies he could find destroyed. Maybe some priest or scribe hid a copy. Perhaps it had been relegated to just another item on a shelf, in the corner or in a back room with a bunch of other stuff. Maybe it was in plain sight but never opened.
We don’t know how it was “lost,” but we do know what happened when it was found.
King Josiah tore his clothes and wept before the Lord.
He commanded the priest to inquire of the Lord as to the wrath that might await them because they had not been obedient to God.
Josiah gathered all the elders of Judah and Jerusalem together and read all the words of the law, the covenant.
“And the king stood by the pillar and made a covenant before the Lord, to walk after the Lord and to keep his commandments and his testimonies and his statutes with all his heart and all his soul, to perform the words of this covenant that were written in this book. And all the people joined in the covenant” (2 Kings 23:3).
Why did all of this take place? It wasn’t just any book they found – they found the word of the Lord!
In reflecting on this story, I am reminded of these truths about God’s word:
“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105).
“I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:11).
“Simon Peter answered him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life, and we have believed, and have come to know, that you are the Holy One of God’” (John 6:68-69).
“For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12).
Let’s cling to the holy word and the holy will of God. It leads us to Jesus. It leads us to eternal life.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
