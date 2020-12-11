Several years ago, as the multi-level South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach, Calif., was buzzing with Christmas shoppers, a lady in the atrium began singing “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore You.” Other members of the flash mob joined her and continued with more Christmas songs. The beautiful harmony captivated the shoppers, and they paused from their busy schedules to listen. Many joined in singing the carols.
As “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore You” concluded, a quartet of men ascending on the escalator began singing, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” That was followed by “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”
This group from Journey of Faith Church then presented their finale, “Oh, Holy Night.”
During the second stanza, another scene began to unfold. A man and woman cradling a baby made their way into the center of the atrium. They were dressed in first century clothing and were playing the role of Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus.
The chorus of “Oh, Holy Night” begins with the words, “Fall on your knees,” and participants of the flash mob began to kneel as they heard these words and saw the holy family. As the camera panned the shoppers, some of them began to kneel also. When one teenaged boy viewed the scene, there was an overwhelming look of awe on his face, and he kneeled.
What took place in this mall didn’t compare with what took place a little over 2,000 years ago.
When Mary gave birth to Jesus, not only did shepherds, wise men and others honor him, but heavenly hosts praised God. “And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, ’Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased.’” (Luke 2:13-14).
All were in awe of this one who was to be called Immanuel, which means God with us.
But when we look at the circumstances surrounding the birth of Jesus, we may have questions: Born in a manger? Parents weren’t married? A baby can save us?
We would normally expect the Savior of the world to arrive riding on a white steed with trumpeters foretelling his arrival. We would expect the strength of an army general. We would anticipate a full complement of aides.
But the Savior of the world entered the world in the most vulnerable form, that of a helpless baby.
As the apostle Paul wrote to Christians in Galatia (chapter 4), he spoke about Jesus coming into this world as a baby. But his destiny was not to just be honored as a divine child. His destiny was to redeem us from sin through the cross.
Paul went on to point out that Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection brings these results:
We are redeemed from sin (v. 5).
We are adopted by God (v. 5).
We receive the Spirit of His Son (v. 6).
We are heirs through God (v. 7). He told the Christians at Rome that we are fellow heirs with Christ (Romans 8:17).
Paul wrote about this great salvation extending even to him, and said, “For this reason I bow my knees before the Father” (Ephesians 3:14, NASB).
When we get a glimpse of this wonderful news, we cannot but help having an eternal sense of awe while falling on our knees praising our loving God!
