In 1817, when he was 26 years old, Joseph Thomas wrote his autobiography. In 1993, Bob Dylan included a song about Thomas on his album “World Gone Wrong.”
“I came to the place where the lone pilgrim lay, / And patiently stood by his tomb, / When in a low whisper I heard something say: / How sweetly I sleep here alone.”
Thomas has been called a “colorful character,” “gospel ranter,” “eccentric” and “crazy Thomas.” Because he wore white, he became known as “The White Pilgrim.” Whatever one calls him, there is no doubt that Thomas had a singular focus in life, and that was to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ.
He was born in Orange County, N.C., on March 7, 1791. His parents had been wealthy but were stripped of their land and possessions by Lord Cornwallis during the Revolutionary War. Years later, their prosperity increased, but due to various circumstances they again found themselves poor.
His parents were loving and caring. They taught him to “read, write and cypher.”
However, because of their financial difficulties, Thomas was placed in an orphanage when he was 7 years old. He anticipated having more education but found himself working in the corn and tobacco fields.
He wrote about this experience: “During this time, I had to bear the most cruel treatment, both as it respected hard labor and undeserved stripes, often suffering the extremes of hunger and cold, which sometimes brought me to consider, though at that early period, upon the uncertainty of earthly riches and the variety of change in human life.”
Although he didn’t receive very much schooling at the orphanage, he sought every opportunity to read. Among the books he read was the New Testament.
A couple of years later, an older brother rescued him from that cruel environment. He was now able to go to school. However, he became ill and was bedridden for over a year. During that time, the house partially burned, but he was not injured.
He later regained his strength and wrote, “I now viewed myself as a miracle of God’s almighty goodness, as a stranger upon the stage of action and as one who had just come from the regions of the grave and shadow of death.”
When he was 12, he went to live with another brother, and he continued his education. At the age of 13, he began teaching school. Throughout the years, he had faithfully read his New Testament.
In his autobiography, he expressed his admiration of Jesus: “I had a New Testament which I would generally carry in my pocket, and at leisure hours while to myself, would read it with great pleasure, and became particularly fond of those places which spake of the blessed Jesus, the Saviour of the world. I loved this character, as I could see him going about doing good: I admired him in his public ministrations, as I could see him dispensing good to attentive thousands, to the poor and needy of all descriptions, and often attempted to imitate him in his private life, as I could view him secluded from the world in secret prayer and fervent devotion to his father.”
Because of his reading the New Testament – especially the gospels – he fell in love with Jesus and later became an evangelist.
He wrote, “The way which was evidently marked out for me now was, that I should esteem nothing on earth my own; that I must forsake the prospects and advantages of the world, and leave my family, while I must go forth and preach the Gospel; and when I preach I must mind the mission given by our Lord to the seventy, when ‘they went out and preached that men should repent,’ and to the twelve, say unto them the kingdom of God is come nigh unto you – to preach no controversy, no ism nor scism, but teach the love of God to all men, repentance and faith in Jesus Christ, the true spiritual nature and practices of religion, and to hold arguments about it with no man, lest I excite contention and thereby miss the example Jesus set. That I should travel on foot unless some emergency might require a horse. That I should take nothing for my journey, no purse, nor scrip, ... And that I should deny the present fashion of dress, both as it relates to the cut and the colour, and particularly to refuse black; and a white robe was the covering I should appear in, to represent my travelling in great tribulation to meet with those who are clothed in white around the throne of God, and that I should be girded about the loins agreeably to the word of God.”
Because he wanted to be as much like Jesus as possible, he decided he should be clad in a long, white robe. It was this decision that gave him the identity as “The White Pilgrim.”
Over the years, he got to know several prominent evangelists, including James O’Kelly, Rice Haggard and Barton W. Stone. He came to understand the gospel of Jesus more fully. But his love for Jesus and desire to follow him had come because he read the word of God.
In 1835, Thomas contracted smallpox while on an evangelistic journey in New Jersey. He is buried in Johnsonburg, N.J. His monument reads, “Minister of the Gospel in the Christian Church / Known as the White Pilgrim by reason of wearing white raiment.”
Joseph Thomas was as strong in his desire to know and follow Jesus Christ as was the apostle Paul when he wrote, “Indeed, I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things and count them as rubbish, in order that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which comes through faith in Christ, the righteousness from God that depends on faith – that I may know him and the power of his resurrection, and may share his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, that by any means possible I may attain the resurrection from the dead” (Philippians 3:8-11).
May we faithfully read and study God’s word, fall in love with Jesus and have this same desire.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
