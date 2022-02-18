When he was 6 years old, Roy Orbison’s parents gave him a guitar. He made his first radio appearance when he was 8. When he was 13, he formed his first band, and they played for schools and area events.
After graduating from Wink High School in 1954, he and his band featured a new song, “Ooby Dooby,” and it got them on some local television stations.
One day, they were playing the song on a local television program, and Johnny Cash was also a guest on the show. Roy asked Johnny about getting on a record label. Johnny replied, “Call Sam Phillips, and tell him I told you to call.” Roy called Phillips, and Phillips’ response was, “Johnny Cash doesn’t run my record company,” and he hung up the phone. Later, Roy sent Phillips a demo, and he was invited to Memphis to cut a record.
In 1963, Roy went on a concert tour in England with the Beatles. They encouraged Roy to go on first. Roy stated, “After about the 14th encore, John and Paul grabbed me by each arm and said, ‘Yankee, go home.’” Roy said that was all in good fun, but he left the stage with the crowd yelling, “We want Roy!” Roy stated that tour popularized the Beatles and him in Europe and possibly internationally.
In 1976, Elvis Presley was in concert in Las Vegas. He saw Roy in the audience and called him the greatest singer on earth.
Throughout his career, Roy had numerous hits, including “Only the Lonely,” “Crying,” “Dream Baby,” “It’s Over” and “Oh, Pretty Woman.” He received several Grammy Awards, including their Lifetime Achievement Award. Hall of fame memberships include the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and America’s Pop Music Hall of Fame.
But with all his fame and honors, Roy also had his share of heartaches.
On June 6, 1966, Roy and his wife, Claudette, were riding motorcycles near Nashville, and Claudette was hit by a truck. She was rushed to the hospital with Roy kneeling beside her in the ambulance. She died at 25 leaving Roy with three young sons.
On Sept. 14, 1968, while touring in England, fire broke out at his home in Hendersonville, Tenn. His parents were able to rescue the youngest son, but the two older boys perished in the fire.
Roy was questioned about how he could go on after these tragedies. His philosophy was that everyone had to deal with both success and tragedy.
Barbara, whom he had married March 25, 1969, stated, “He felt that he was never singled out. He said if you would stop any man or woman on the street and you could ask ‘em the right questions, you would understand that they had the same ups and downs as he had.”
Sure, Roy grieved. He had heartaches. But that did not keep him from looking to the future.
As we face human suffering, there are three points I believe we need to understand:
1: Suffering will come either directly or indirectly. As Bill Withers sang, “We all have pain; we all have sorrow …”
2: Suffering has many forms. It may be the loss of someone close. It may be a devastating illness. It may be the loss of a job. It may be bullying. It may come because of foolish choices. It may come because of sin. It may come because of righteous living for Jesus Christ.
3: Every person is different, and every person takes a different path when faced with human suffering.
In 1969, Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross published “On Death and Dying.” In this book, she introduced her five stages of grief model: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Some things to note: A) This is not necessarily a step 1, step 2, step 3, everything’s OK response. One may be in a point of depression and then again face anger. B) How long you journey through this model may be a different length of time than someone else. c) No matter how much time passes, we will always have that loss.
Question: How can we, as God’s people, face human suffering? I believe there are three directions we can look when faced with suffering:
Past – Let’s learn from the past and put it in perspective.
The apostle Paul faced a lot of suffering and obstacles as a disciple of Jesus Christ: prison, beatings, shipwrecks, hunger, ridicule … (2 Corinthians 11:21-29). Yet, he later wrote, “Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13-14). Paul obviously couldn’t forget what all had taken place. He put it in perspective. He didn’t let what had happened in the past control his life.
Present – Let’s live in the present depending on the power of God.
“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen” (Ephesians 3:20-21).
Future – Let’s live for the future.
Remember what Paul told the Christians at Philippi: “I press on toward the goal …”?
Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ suffered a cruel death on a cross because of my sins and your sins – but he looked to the future.
The writer to the Hebrew Christians made a couple of points when he wrote, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Hebrews 12:1-2).
This writer called for us to 1) keep running; keep looking to the future, and 2) he noted that Jesus was able to endure the pain and agony of that cruel cross because he looked past it to the joy that came with endurance.
One other thing: Let’s remember that we don’t see the big picture that Jehovah God sees.
Do you remember the story of Joseph’s brothers selling him into slavery in Egypt? He was in a foreign land. He was falsely accused. He was thrown into prison. He was forgotten.
But one day he was remembered. Because of the coming famine, Pharaoh put him in charge of preserving the crops and preparing the people for it so they would have food to eat.
As the famine intensified, Joseph’s family didn’t have enough food and came to Egypt to buy food. When he finally revealed himself to them, they were afraid of what punishment they might receive. Joseph replied, “As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today” (Genesis 50:20).
Bottom line: Suffering, pain and heartaches are difficult. These entered the world when sin entered the world. But thanks be to God who has saved us through the blood of Jesus Christ.
“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze” (Isaiah 43:2).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
