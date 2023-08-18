Every year when we headed back to school in Ennis, Texas, the Coca-Cola folks came by with gifts for us. They drove up in a bright red Coca-Cola delivery truck and gave everyone a pencil and ruler. Of course, those items had the Coca-Cola logo on them.

Not everyone drank Coca-Cola. Some folks drank Dr Pepper, 7-Up, Grapette, Nehi or RC Cola. To say RC properly, you have to remember that “R” has two syllables. But everyone liked it when Coca-Cola brought us things for school. And the best way to drink a Coke was to open it up and pour a package of salted peanuts into the bottle!

