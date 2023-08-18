Every year when we headed back to school in Ennis, Texas, the Coca-Cola folks came by with gifts for us. They drove up in a bright red Coca-Cola delivery truck and gave everyone a pencil and ruler. Of course, those items had the Coca-Cola logo on them.
Not everyone drank Coca-Cola. Some folks drank Dr Pepper, 7-Up, Grapette, Nehi or RC Cola. To say RC properly, you have to remember that “R” has two syllables. But everyone liked it when Coca-Cola brought us things for school. And the best way to drink a Coke was to open it up and pour a package of salted peanuts into the bottle!
We didn’t need that many school supplies. We used pencils, a ruler, scissors, Big Chief tablets, erasers and glue. Sometimes we used crayons. Things like colored markers, sticky notes, highlighters and glue sticks hadn’t been invented yet. Home computers, tablets and smartphones weren’t even on the far distant horizon.
The idea of using backpacks to carry books and school supplies was unheard of. Backpacks weren’t even on the market at that time. The closest thing to a backpack was Daddy’s rucksack from his days in the Army Air Corps. He let me play with it some and carry things in it around the house or in the yard when I was playing with friends.
I can’t prove it, but I like to think that my teachers were delighted when they learned I was going to be one of their students!
In 1939 – although it was framed in a romantic setting – Bing Crosby crooned, “An apple for the teacher will always do the trick when you don’t know your lesson in arithmetic.” And I’m sure that teachers like apples, want the nutrition apples provide and appreciate the fact that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.”
However, there are a bundle of other ways to show your appreciation to our teachers. Here are just a few ideas:
Write an encouraging note to the teacher. (You can do this more than once.)
Give them a gift card so they can get school supplies.
Send them flowers on a day other than their anniversary or birthday. (Oh, you can send flowers on those special days, too!)
Be patient with them because they have bad days, too.
Ask God to lead them in being the best teacher your child can have.
Be the extra hand they need once in a while.
Send them a snack pack for their break or for the whole class.
Listen to your child when you ask them about school.
Be willing to change your schedule to meet with the teacher about your child’s performance.
Give them a gift card to a nice restaurant.
Show up for the extracurricular activities in which your child is involved. (Your child wants and needs for you to be there.)
Speak an encouraging word.
Give your child’s teacher an extra measure of grace.
And as we remember our teachers, let’s remember that a bunch of other folks help make your child’s school days great days – all the helpers in the classroom, the principal and superintendent, bus drivers, folks that keep the HVAC going, all those folks who keep the facilities clean, the school resource officer, secretaries and administrative assistants (They’re the ones who can leap over tall buildings in a single bound!), crossing guards – and many, many unseen folks.
You get the point. Grab a pen, and add other ways you can encourage your child’s teacher, your child and all who help make learning a wonderful experience!
Now, a couple of words for teachers:
The apostle Paul encouraged Titus with this thought: “Show yourself in all respects to be a model of good works, and in your teaching show integrity, dignity and sound speech that cannot be condemned, so that an opponent may be put to shame, having nothing evil to say about us” (Titus 2:7, 8).
Days will come when you’re frustrated and want to give up. But you’ve been there long enough to see all those students who have made you proud! “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up. So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith” (Galatians 6:9, 10).
Thank you for answering your call to teach!
