A couple of my cousins spent several years tracing our family’s history. They researched courthouse records, went to cemeteries and traveled across the country. In doing so, they established a genealogical lineage and met family members we didn’t know we had.
One of the interesting things they learned is that the King of England gave our family something like 60,000 acres in the Carolinas. It’s my understanding that we lost it because of being on the wrong side of the war!
Daddy and Congressman Wilbur D. Mills were acquainted and talked about family history. About the only thing they found in common were rumors of an ancestor being a horse thief in Kentucky.
People work on tracking their genealogy every day. They are interested in finding their family history. Sometimes their interest is for medical reasons; sometimes it is to qualify to join an organization; sometimes it is because they just want to learn more about their history.
Recently, I’ve been reading some family history. It’s not my family – at least I can’t trace back to it. It is family after family after family listed in 1 Chronicles chapters 1-9. There are dozens, scores and hundreds of names. The first chapter contains about 200 names. Besides being names of people, there are also names of villages, cities, tribes and regions.
In this section of scripture, there are names with which we are familiar: Abraham, Isaac, Joseph, Caleb, David, Solomon, Josiah, Saul and Moses.
But the list of unfamiliar names is multitudes longer than the list of familiar names, and these are just a few: Hazarmaveth, Shobal, Mehetabel, Kalkol, Darda, Segub, Jekamiah, Meshullam, Pelatiah, Hodaviah, Reaiah, Seraiah, Jozadak, Izhar, Libni, Kohath, Ebiasaph, Berekiah, Baaseiah, Malkijah and Zelophehad.
As I read through these chapters, I concluded that the name of the book could be more appropriately called “Names, Names and More Names.” But God had a reason for listing all of these names.
First and Second Chronicles were written to Jehovah God’s people in Jerusalem following their return from Babylonian captivity.
God wanted them to know their ancestors.
God wanted them to know their history and the many individual stories of his relationship with them.
God wanted them to know that he calls his people to obedience and sin has its consequences.
God wanted them to see his promises to them and how he fulfills his promises.
God wanted them to know there is hope.
As we learn about our ancestors, we may learn things that still affect our life today. Maybe we learn why our great-grandfather chose a particular occupation that we carry on today. Perhaps a distant cousin became a Christian, and that decision encouraged other family members to become Christians. Sometimes we find something of which we are ashamed to share, but it gives us an understanding of our family history.
Genealogy gives credibility to the historical accuracy of events and times. We read the genealogy of Jesus Christ in Matthew and Luke. During Old Testament times, you had to be from the tribe of Levi to be a priest. At one point in his ministry, Jesus had a discussion with some Pharisees, and they stated, “Abraham is our father” (John 8:39). They knew their lineage, but unfortunately they were looking backward and not forward.
As important as our genealogy is, our legacy is equally important for those following us.
King David left a legacy that was a blessing to his son, King Solomon. There are three areas in which King David’s legacy blessed Solomon.
1. David helped Solomon with material needs for the time he would build the temple of God.
David wanted to build a temple for the Lord, but because he was a man of war, God told him he couldn’t do it. The project was to be one that Solomon would manage and complete. However, David helped pave the way for Solomon to do his job. “David said, ‘My son Solomon is still young and inexperienced. And since the temple to be built for the Lord must be a magnificent structure, famous and glorious throughout the world, I will begin making preparations for it now.’ So David collected vast amounts of building materials before his death” (1 Chronicles 22:5).
2. David helped Solomon by encouraging him to be wise in his daily life, recognizing that wisdom comes from God.
“Now, my son, may the Lord be with you and give you success as you follow his directions in building the temple of the Lord your God. And may the Lord give you wisdom and understanding, that you may obey the law of the Lord your God as you rule over Israel. For you will be successful if you carefully obey the decrees and regulations that the Lord gave to Israel through Moses. Be strong and courageous; do not be afraid or lose heart!” (1 Chronicles 22:11-13).
3. David helped Solomon establish a life of faith in God.
David – with all of his faults – was called “a man after God’s own heart” (1 Samuel 13:14; Acts 13:22). The heart of David desired to live for and honor Jehovah God completely. David set an example for Solomon. As noted in the previous scripture, David encouraged him to be faithful to God and obey the law, decrees and regulations God gave to his people through Moses.
May we leave a legacy that encourages and blesses people in their walk with God.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
