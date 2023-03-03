While standing on the shoreline at Caesarea Maritima (Caesarea by the Sea), the Mediterranean Sea is a captivating site. The water is a mesmerizing clear aqua washing over a seabed of multicolor stones. Two hundred yards from shore, the waves gently break over the remnants of ancient breakwaters.

Every which way I looked, there was a magnificent scene waiting for me to take its picture.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

