While standing on the shoreline at Caesarea Maritima (Caesarea by the Sea), the Mediterranean Sea is a captivating site. The water is a mesmerizing clear aqua washing over a seabed of multicolor stones. Two hundred yards from shore, the waves gently break over the remnants of ancient breakwaters.
Every which way I looked, there was a magnificent scene waiting for me to take its picture.
On the western horizon was a really big freighter moving to the south. I didn’t want her in my pictures, but she was moving rather slowly and we didn’t have all day. I may just have to Photoshop her out.
In order to get a different perspective, I laid down in the sand close to the shoreline and took several photos. A couple of my friends thought the best photo was one they took of my lying down taking photos!
In 22 B.C., Herod the Great began building this city that he named after Caesar Augustus, who was his patron. The harbor construction was a massive undertaking. It is said that the harbor could accommodate 300 ships (keeping in mind the ships of those days were a lot smaller than our tankers and cruise liners today).
Because Herod’s new city needed fresh water, he built an aqueduct almost 10 miles long to bring in water from springs at Mount Carmel.
For entertainment, Herod constructed a grand hippodrome for horse and chariot racing. It was 50 meters by 250 meters and would seat 10,000 people.
On the south side of the city a theater was built that would seat over 3,000 people.
Perhaps the most lavish structure was Herod’s palace. Josephus said this was a “most magnificent palace.” It was built on a promontory that jutted out into the sea. His almost-Olympic-sized swimming pool was filled with fresh water. A statue stood in the center of the pool.
Beautiful mosaics accented the plaza.
This great city is mentioned in the New Testament – not because of the grandeur of its structures but because of the role it played in the lives of people of faith.
Philip the evangelist lived in Caesarea (Acts 21:8).
It was in Caesarea that Peter baptized Cornelius into Jesus Christ. He was the first Gentile convert (Acts 10).
Herod Agrippa was eaten by worms and died in Caesarea because he didn’t give glory to God (Acts 12:20-24).
The apostle Paul traveled through Caesarea on some of his missionary journeys (Acts 18:22; 21:8).
It was in Caesarea that Paul was in prison for two years for preaching the gospel. It was there that he appealed to Caesar, and that took him to Rome (Acts 23:23 ff).
As we visit Caesarea today and stroll along the seaside, we see the remnants of Herod the Great’s marvelous city. But more importantly, we remember the lives of disciples devoted to a risen savior no matter the cost. May we have that same devotion.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
