Having a white Christmas in Ennis, Texas, was a rather unusual event. Even having snow in Ennis was rather unusual. But once in a while it did snow, and it was fun the few hours it lasted.
We might be able to build a snowman a foot or two tall. Sometimes we would get a large piece of cardboard, tie a cord to it and take turns pulling each other around the yard. But some years we didn’t see a single flake of snow.
I like snow. As a matter of fact, I like to have two or three good snows a year. Now, I understand some people don’t have the same enthusiasm for snow that I have. I’m not dependent on outside sales for my income. I’m not a lineman, police officer, firefighter or EMT. I’m so thankful for those who serve in these areas.
But there is something magical about a snowfall. There is a wonderful silence in the air. There is a calmness – a serenity – as the flakes drift through the air and land quietly on a pine bough.
Several years ago, I took my camera and a piece of dark cloth outside during a snowfall and photographed individual snowflakes. They all had six sides and no two snowflakes were alike – at least among the 10 or 12 I photographed. I was in awe of the many little ice crystals that made up each six-sided snowflake. Our Father’s handiwork is amazing!
When we toss the ads and avoid the crowds clamoring over each other trying to get the latest and greatest toy, electronic, phone or whatever, and think about Christmas, there is a calm that stills the soul.
Christmas, a white Christmas, snowflakes silently drifting down, a quietness in the air, snow angels, family, friends, a crackling fireplace – the list is much longer – bring a peacefulness and hope.
But that fresh, pure, glistening snowfall brings something else: it brings a reminder of God’s love, mercy, grace and forgiveness.
King David, after his adulterous affair with Bathsheba, begged God, “Purify me with hyssop, and I shall be clean; Wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow” (Psalm 51:7).
“Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the Lord, “Though your sins are as scarlet, They will be as white as snow” (Isaiah 1:18). What a wonderful, wonderful blessing from our Father!
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
