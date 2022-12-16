Having a white Christmas in Ennis, Texas, was a rather unusual event. Even having snow in Ennis was rather unusual. But once in a while it did snow, and it was fun the few hours it lasted.

We might be able to build a snowman a foot or two tall. Sometimes we would get a large piece of cardboard, tie a cord to it and take turns pulling each other around the yard. But some years we didn’t see a single flake of snow.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.