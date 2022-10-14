As an athlete, Glenn Cunningham wanted to run a four-minute mile. When he was 25 years old, he ran a mile in 4:06.8, which stood as a world record for three years. Later, he beat that time.

Cunningham’s achievements came in the face of a tragic situation he had encountered as a child. He and his brother, Floyd, arrived at school early one day, and planned to get the fire going so the room would be warm when others arrived. They loaded up the wood-burning stove and poured kerosene – or so they thought – on the wood to soak before they lit the fire. When they dropped the match on the kindling, there was an explosion because the liquid poured on the wood was gasoline.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

