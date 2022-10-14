As an athlete, Glenn Cunningham wanted to run a four-minute mile. When he was 25 years old, he ran a mile in 4:06.8, which stood as a world record for three years. Later, he beat that time.
Cunningham’s achievements came in the face of a tragic situation he had encountered as a child. He and his brother, Floyd, arrived at school early one day, and planned to get the fire going so the room would be warm when others arrived. They loaded up the wood-burning stove and poured kerosene – or so they thought – on the wood to soak before they lit the fire. When they dropped the match on the kindling, there was an explosion because the liquid poured on the wood was gasoline.
The explosion knocked Glenn and Floyd to the ground, and their clothes caught on fire. They ran home, and the doctor was called. Floyd died from his injuries. The doctor wanted to amputate Glenn’s legs, but his parents wouldn’t allow it. The doctor stated that Glenn would probably never walk again.
But Glenn was determined to walk. And as he began walking, he determined to run. And as he began to run, he determined to be a champion runner.
Glenn’s moving from a 7-year-old child who was told he would probably never walk again to becoming a world-class athlete was because of his perseverance.
There are many others who showed perseverance:
Henry Ford went bankrupt five times before establishing the Ford Motor Co.
Elvis Presley appeared on the Grand Ole Opry in 1954, got a cold reception and was told to go back to truck driving.
J.K. Rowling was on state assistance as a single parent and living with her daughter when, after many rejections, a publisher accepted “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”
Albert Einstein, considered the father of the science of physics, did not talk until he was 4 years old and was believed to be mentally handicapped.
We’ve all heard it: “Keep on keeping on.” “Don’t give up.” “Strive for the goal.”
We have all sorts of challenges in life. When our heart is in the challenge and it’s something we want to achieve, it’s a lot easier to maintain perseverance than when the struggle is hard, we don’t fully understand what’s facing us and we’re not sure if that’s what we want.
Sometimes the journey is rather easy, but we have a hard time keeping on track because of a lack of interest. At other times, the journey is extremely difficult, but the outcome is something we really want so we battle on, no matter what it takes.
Hebrews 11 is about people who didn’t give up: Noah, Abraham, Sarah, Moses, Joseph, Rahab, Gideon, Samson, David, Samuel …
They went through a variety of difficulties and persecutions. The text says, “Others suffered mocking and flogging, and even chains and imprisonment. They were stoned, they were sawn in two, they were killed with the sword. They went about in skins of sheep and goats, destitute, afflicted, mistreated …” (Hebrews 11:36-37).
But all of these folks had one thing in common: they didn’t give up – they kept on going!
God wants his people to keep on going, no matter what the situation. When we put our trust in him, he will always be with us!
Are you facing health issues? Don’t give up – keep on going!
Are you having problems with co-workers – or your boss? Don’t give up – keep on going!
Are you conflicted because of a divorce? Don’t give up – keep on going!
Are you struggling financially? Don’t give up – keep on going!
Are you facing life having lost a child? Don’t give up – keep on going!
Are you struggling with bad habits? Don’t give up – keep on going!
Are there conflicts with a family member – maybe even one of your children? Don’t give up – keep on going!
Are you wavering in your faith in Jesus? Don’t give up – keep on going!
And I cannot imagine a more difficult challenge than the one Jesus faced in leaving the glories of heaven and living among men knowing that he was going to face fierce persecution and the cruelest of deaths, but he did.
Why did Jesus keep on going? The writer to the Hebrew Christians said Jesus kept on going “for the joy that was set before him” (Hebrews 12:2). Jesus endured the pain, suffering and cross because of what would be accomplished in the resurrection.
So, what keeps you and me going?
In writing to Christians who were facing many difficulties, persecutions and challenges, Peter reminded them that they were called to live 1) a surrendered life to Jesus who left an example on how to live through the most excruciating suffering (1 Peter 2:21); 2) a sanctified life making Jesus Lord in our hearts in all situations (3:8-9; 15); and 3) a secure life because Jesus Christ was raised from the dead and is at the right hand of God (3:21-22).
Why do we not give up? Why do we keep on going? Because of the life to which our God has called us.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
