In the early morning hours of March 26, 2010, a semi crossed the median of Interstate 65 in south-central Kentucky and hit a van carrying the Esh family. Eight members of the Esh family and two friends traveling with them were killed. Two young sons survived the crash.
The Esh family had left their home about an hour earlier and were on their way to sing at a wedding in Iowa. The Esh Family Singers were a well-known Mennonite group who harmonized beautifully.
Their song, “Daddy, Will You Be There For Me?,” carries a somewhat plaintive plea, asking Daddy to be there in all the ups and downs of life.
Written by Michael Overholt, the opening lines set the tone of the song, asking, “Daddy, will you be there for me when I wake up in the night. When I cannot close my eyes and sleep, will you rock me, hold me tight?”
Questions are asked:
“May I come to you with broken toys, will you mend my broken things?”
“Will you be there, will you love my mommy, hug me every day?”
O Daddy, Daddy, will you be home at night, teach me how to pray?”
“Will you be there, will you guide me, will you help me to forgive, O Daddy, Daddy, will you be there for me, teach me how to live?”
These questions are very indicting questions for many of us who are fathers.
I have so many memories of my girls when they were young: rocking them as babies, checking on them in the middle of the night, hugging them after a skinned knee, helping them learn to ride a bicycle, reading to them, listening to them play the piano, playing games with them, helping them study. …
But as I look back, I see so many missed opportunities. What hurts is that those opportunities can’t be recovered; I can’t turn back the hands of time.
My girls are now grown; they have their college degrees; they have great jobs; they help people; they enjoy their work and the people with whom they work. I am blessed!
Today, I still try to be there for my girls. We talk about the little things in life. We discuss important events and major decisions in life. I’ve moved them, washed their cars, mowed their lawns, rebuilt and repaired, puppy-sat …
I pray for my girls. It may be with my sweet wife. It may be when I have a few minutes alone. It may be when I wake up in the middle of the night. But I pray for my girls, and I do it every day.
My greatest desire is to lead them in faithfulness to God.
My girls are a gift from God (Psalm 127:3).
I am reminded of Deuteronomy 6 that begins with the Shema, “Sh’ma Yisra’eil: Adonai Eloheinu, Adonai echad.” “Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one.”
Moses then gave the greatest commandment, “You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might.”
Then he stated what might be the greatest challenge in being a father, “And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.”
These are everyday, every-moment challenges.
The Esh family closed the song with this loving thought – this challenge, “I’m depending on you, Daddy, and I hope you understand. O Daddy, Daddy, you are my gift from God, take me, hold my hand!”
The challenge to me – and all fathers – is two-fold:
Don’t dwell on past errors, missed opportunities, mistakes and sins. Put them in perspective and learn from them.
From this day on, be the father God wants us to be and enables us to be.
We can do this remembering Paul’s statement to the Christians at Philippi as he was encouraging them, “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus. To our God and Father be glory forever and ever. Amen” (Philippians 4:19-20).
