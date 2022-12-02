Years before the Tuskegee Airmen were created, Jesse Leroy Brown would stand in the cotton fields of southern Mississippi and gaze at the airplanes as they flew across the sky. He told his friends that one day he would be flying an airplane.

Brown, the son of a poor but hardworking sharecropper, continued working in those cotton fields, going to school, tutoring other students and dreaming of the day he would fly.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

