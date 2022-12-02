Years before the Tuskegee Airmen were created, Jesse Leroy Brown would stand in the cotton fields of southern Mississippi and gaze at the airplanes as they flew across the sky. He told his friends that one day he would be flying an airplane.
Brown, the son of a poor but hardworking sharecropper, continued working in those cotton fields, going to school, tutoring other students and dreaming of the day he would fly.
After graduating from high school as the salutatorian, Brown chose to follow in the footsteps of one of his heroes, Jesse Owens, and attend the Ohio State University. While there, he studied architectural engineering and wrestled and ran track. However, he had to drop his athletic activities because he loaded and unloaded railroad boxcars at night to pay for his education.
Still aspiring to fly, he talked with the head of the university’s aviation department. He was told a Black man couldn’t be in in the program except as a mechanic. He then spotted a flyer advertising the U.S. Navy’s Aviation Cadet Training Program. Brown studied hard and after several tries, passed the entrance exam and was admitted to the Naval Reserve.
After arriving at naval flight officer training in Glenview, Ill., no one wanted anything to do with him except for Roland Christensen, a flight instructor from Kansas. When Christensen told his commander he wanted to instruct Brown, the commander replied with a sarcastic snicker.
Christensen approached Brown, shook hands with him and said, “You’ll be flying with me.” That began a friendship that would last for many years. Brown faced many rejections, insulting comments and racial discrimination. Christensen told him, “Ride with it, Jesse.”
Brown continued his training at Jacksonville and Pensacola, Fla., and received his Navy wings Oct. 21, 1948.
Because of his gratitude to Christensen, Brown wrote him over the following years, and Christensen held on to those letters for over 60 years.
Brown was assigned to Fighter Squadron 32 aboard the USS Leyte, an Essex-class aircraft carrier. He earned a reputation as a skilled and dedicated pilot. He also found several friends on ship, including his wingman, Lt. Junior Grade Thomas Hudner.
When the Korean conflict broke out, the Leyte was deployed and arrived in Korea on Oct. 8, 1950. Brown and his fellow aviators flew their Navy Corsair aircraft supporting outnumbered American forces at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
Jesse Brown missed Daisy, his wife. They had been childhood sweethearts, and when they weren’t together, he wrote long flowing love letters. Unbeknownst to the Navy (and against regulations), they married when he was stationed at Pensacola.
On Dec. 3, 1950, he wrote, “I love you with a passion that is beyond description. I love you with a true love, an everlasting love, a love that says that I am yours alone, only yours darling, and that I always shall belong to you.
“Don’t be discouraged angel. Believe in God and believe in Him with all your might and I know that things will work out all right. We need Him now like never before. Have faith with me darling and He’ll see us thru and we’ll be together again before long, too.”
On Dec. 4, 1950, Brown was a part of a flight of six aircraft providing close support to 30,000 United Nation troops – including 8,000 U.S. Marines – who were surrounded by more than 100,000 Chinese.
During the mission, one of the pilots radioed him, “Jesse, something’s wrong. You’re bleeding fuel.” Brown calmly replied, “Losing power; my engine is seizing up.”
Brown dropped his external fuel tanks and rockets, spotted a small opening and crash landed his airplane. It exploded on impact, buckled in front of the cockpit and trapped Brown. The other pilots circled overhead and saw him wave.
Lt. Thomas Hudner was determined to save Brown and crash landed his Corsair close to Brown. He was able to put out a fire which had started but could not remove Brown from the cockpit. Brown had been seriously injured and was drifting in and out of consciousness. His last words were, “Tell Daisy I love her.” As Hudner headed for the rescue helicopter, he shouted, “We’ll be back for you.”
When Hudner stepped on the deck of the carrier, he was summoned to the bridge. He braced for punishment because he had intentionally crashed his Corsair. However, Capt. T.U. Sisson shook his hand and welcomed him. In a press release, Sisson wrote, “There has been no finer act of unselfish heroism in military history.”
Brown’s shipmates gathered his belongings – including a photo of Daisy and their daughter, Pamela; a dog-eared Bible; “My Own Story” by Jackie Robinson; and “Five Great Dialogues” by Plato – to ship to Daisy. His shipmates took up a collection to help his daughter receive a college education.
Instead of Hudner’s facing a court martial, President Harry Truman awarded him the Medal of Honor. Daisy Brown was standing there as he received the medal.
His hometown honored him with a parade and gave him a hero’s check. He promptly signed it over to Daisy so she could get a college education.
Because of Brown’s actions in Korea leading to his death, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and the Air Medal. On Feb. 17, 1973, the U.S. Navy commissioned the USS Jesse L. Brown, a Knox-class frigate. She was decommissioned July 27, 1994.
There was one promise Hudner made to Brown – “We’ll be back for you.” – that dogged Hudner for years.
In 2013, Hudner now a retired Navy captain and 91 years old, returned to North Korea wanting to find and retrieve the remains of his wingman. However, the North Korean government refused his request.
During his life, Jesse Leroy Brown – along with Hudner, Christensen and others – crossed uncomfortable lines. These lines had been drawn by race, culture and education.
Jesus Christ also crossed uncomfortable lines – lines that were uncomfortable in society and among the religious leaders. He called a tax collector to work with him. He berated those who were desecrating the temple. He ate with the wrong people. He spoke with a Samaritan woman who lived an unholy lifestyle. He called for people to live an abundant life by taking up a cross.
In all of this, Jesus offered grace. And he offers that grace to us today.
But sometimes one must stand on the line – the principle by which one is called.
Joshua faced this toward the end of his life. However, he knew what it was like to cross an uncomfortable line. Many years earlier he had crossed that line when he and Caleb stood against the majority after spying out the land which God had promised his people (Numbers 13).
After the generation who opposed God’s plan died in the wilderness, Joshua became leader. He led them across the Jordan River to take the land which God had earlier promised. In this process, he took them to Mount Ebal (mount of curses) and Mount Gerizim (mount of blessings) in Shechem.
“Half of the people stood in front of Mount Gerizim and half of them in front of Mount Ebal, as Moses the servant of the Lord had formerly commanded when he gave instructions to bless the people of Israel. Afterward, Joshua read all the words of the law – the blessings and the curses – just as it is written in the Book of the Law. There was not a word of all that Moses had commanded that Joshua did not read to the whole assembly of Israel, including the women and children, and the foreigners who lived among them” (Joshua 8:33-35).
Near the end of his life, Joshua called the people to Shechem to renew the covenant. There he drew a line when he challenged them, “Now fear the Lord and serve him with all faithfulness. Throw away the gods your ancestors worshipped beyond the Euphrates River and in Egypt, and serve the Lord. But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:14-15).
Let’s always be willing to cross uncomfortable lines for the Kingdom of God, and let’s always be faithful to stand firm on the line which God has established.
“Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm” (Ephesians 6:13).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
