The long days of July and August got hot in Texas. Really hot. Hot and dry.
During that time of the year, it might rain a couple of inches a month. The land needed more water – a lot more. The ground would be so dry it would crack like a long-forgotten lakebed begging for water.
Puffy white clouds would float across the sky, but no rain would fall. After a few weeks of hot weather, puffy white clouds and no rain, folks started talking about cloud seeding. Something had to be done to release the moisture from the clouds so the rain would water the crops and fill the ponds.
Someone would hire a “rainmaker” to fly his airplane through the clouds and seed them. I don’t really know how successful it was. The summers were still hot and dry.
Cloud seeding began in the 1940s. Airplanes would fly through the clouds and disperse small particles of silver iodide or dry ice. These particles have a structure that is similar to ice, and water droplets would cluster around these particles increasing the chance of precipitation.
The April 10, 1956, issue of The Ennis Daily News reported that the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth were considering joining forces with a rainmaker using ground-based generators to increase rainfall.
The United Arab Emirates began using a new technology this year. They launch drones that deliver an electric charge to air molecules.
All of these technologies have one objective: water.
Water is important, and we enjoy the benefits and pleasures of water.
You remember what we learned in school, don’t you? Up to 60 percent of the adult human body is water. Water covers about 71 percent of the earth’s surface. A person can go 40-60 days without food but only about three days without water.
We enjoy swimming. We like to canoe down the Buffalo. We find the sounds of a gentle rain to be peaceful. We relax at the beach.
Have you ever noticed how often water is a gateway for God?
The flood during Noah’s time.
When God saw the wickedness of people during Noah’s time, he commissioned Noah to build an ark and ride out the flood which came years later. He then blessed Noah and his family (Genesis 6:1-9:17).
Departing Egypt and crossing the Red Sea.
After his people had been enslaved to the Egyptians generation after generation after generation, God called Moses to lead them out and begin a journey to a new land. As they approached the Red Sea and saw the Egyptians pursuing them, God told Moses to “Lift up your staff, and stretch out your hand over the sea and divide it, that the people of Israel may go through the sea on dry ground” (Exodus 14:16). Moses obeyed God; his people crossed over; the Egyptians drowned in the midst of the sea.
Crossing the Jordan to their new home.
Because of the people’s disbelief in God’s promise, they wandered in the wilderness for 40 years, and God forbade Moses from entering the promised land. Joshua – because of his faithfulness – became the leader and led God’s people into the promised land.
In order to go from a wilderness existence to a land flowing with milk and honey, they had to cross the Jordan River. As the priests stepped into the river, God stopped its flow, and the people crossed over (Joshua 3:14-17). They had a spiritual rebirth!
Naaman’s Jordan River experience.
Naaman was commander of the army of the king of Syria, but he had leprosy. An Israeli servant girl told Naaman’s wife that a prophet in Samaria would cure Naaman. Naaman was granted permission by the king of Samaria to pursue this possibility. He first went to the king of Israel who was enraged that the king of Samaria would send someone with leprosy to him. However, when Elisha heard about this, he told the king to send Naaman to him “that he may know that there is a prophet in Israel” (2 Kings 5:9).
Naaman came to Elisha’s house, and Elisha sent a messenger to him and said, “Go and wash in the Jordan seven times, and your flesh shall be restored, and you shall be clean” (2 Kings 5:10).
Naaman was angry and left. He thought the prophet would wave his hands and cure the leprosy, and he believed the rivers of Damascus to be better than the Jordan. But Naaman’s servants persuaded him to listen to the prophet and do what he said.
“So he went down and dipped himself seven times in the Jordan, according to the word of the man of God, and his flesh was restored like the flesh of a little child, and he was clean” (2 Kings 5:14). I’m rather confident that Naaman didn’t think any of this made sense, but when he finally obeyed God, he was cleansed!
Our baptismal experience.
Just as water was a salvation gateway for Naaman, the children of Israel and those living during Noah’s time, the apostle Paul painted a similar picture of our having a spiritual rebirth and being cleansed when he wrote, “Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life” (Romans 6:3-4).
This “newness of life” is all made possible – not by our goodness, not by our deeds, not by our family heritage – this is made possible by the love of God and our faithfulness to him. When we, like Naaman, finally obey God, we will be cleansed!
“And when we cross through the waters, let’s be faithful today; let’s be faithful tomorrow; let’s be faithful “even if it means death” (Revelation 2:10).
