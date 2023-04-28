While at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh a few years ago, a friend gave me a ride in a beautiful vintage airplane. The airplane was the Ford Tri-Motor. Of 199 that were built, a few are still flying. The one in which I flew was named the City of Port Clinton and is owned by Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Although the ride was short, it was a real treat to fly in this finely crafted historic airplane! The airplane flies rather smoothly, but it is really loud because of its three radial engines.
The Ford Tri-Motor was developed by Henry Ford and was in production from 1926-33. Ford had led the way in automobile production, and he believed there was a potential in traveling by airplane.
The Tri-Motor has a different look because it has a corrugated metal frame that looks like it came off the roof of your granddad’s barn. The flight control cables were run outside the fuselage, and the engine gauges were mounted on the engine cowling so they could be viewed from the cockpit.
The Ford Tri-Motor also has three engines. Henry Ford wanted the added safety of a third engine.
The airplane in which I flew was painted in the colors of Transcontinental Air Transport (TAT), which later became TWA.
Using the Ford Tri-Motor, TAT introduced the concept of transcontinental flights. However, the flight wasn’t like the ones today – not all of the trip was by airplane.
Passengers rode the Pennsylvania Railroad for an overnight trip from New York City to Columbus, Ohio. There they boarded the Ford Tri-Motor for a trip to Waynoka, Okla. From Waynoka, they caught the Santa Fe Railroad for the overnight leg to Clovis, N.M. At Clovis, they boarded another Ford Tri-Motor for the remainder of the trip to California.
The legs of the trip on the airplane had several stops. The time to travel from New York City to California was 51 hours. That may seem like a lot of time to us, but Transcontinental Air Transport had cut New York to California travel time in half! TAT’s slogan was “Harnessing the Plane and the Iron Horse.”
Pan American Airways used the Tri-Motor in its first international flights from Key West, Fla., to Havana, Cuba.
Several well-known pilots, including Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart, flew the Ford Tri-Motor. An expedition led by Richard E. Byrd flew over the South Pole in a Tri-Motor.
Many of the aircraft were used by the military. In later years, some were used as crop dusters and outfitted for smoke jumpers.
The Tri-Motor was originally designed with a lifespan of 2,500 flying hours. Eight are still flying today with many more hours than that. That is a credit to the quality of airplane that Henry Ford built.
As great as the workmanship is in a Ford Tri-Motor, I am reminded that the workmanship of Christ Jesus in us is more than 2,500 hours – it is eternal.
“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
