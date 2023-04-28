While at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh a few years ago, a friend gave me a ride in a beautiful vintage airplane. The airplane was the Ford Tri-Motor. Of 199 that were built, a few are still flying. The one in which I flew was named the City of Port Clinton and is owned by Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Although the ride was short, it was a real treat to fly in this finely crafted historic airplane! The airplane flies rather smoothly, but it is really loud because of its three radial engines.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

