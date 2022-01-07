As Jonathan and Charlotte walked onto the stage of “Britain’s Got Talent,” Simon Cowell leaned over and commented to one of his fellow judges, “Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse.”
The audience responded with looks of derision and obviously wondered why these two were even bothering to compete.
They were an unlikely pair. Jonathan is rather overweight and on the reserved side. Charlotte is beautiful and a good spokesperson. After talking with them a couple of minutes, Simon responded with the obligatory – but not very enthusiastic – “Good luck.”
When the music started, Jonathan had a false start, but a few seconds later – at Charlotte’s nod – he opened his mouth, and words, music and emotion flowed from his strong, operatic voice as he and Charlotte sang “The Prayer.”
And the attitude of the judges and the audience immediately changed. There was cheering, applause and a standing ovation – and yes, there were tears!
It was an unlikely combination: his operatic voice and her pop voice. His nervousness showed as his hand and microphone shook, but he sang. And they performed beautifully!
As they ended their song, they received another resounding standing ovation from the audience – and the judges. Everyone now loved Jonathan and Charlotte.
What changed? Jonathan and Charlotte didn’t change. Simon’s – and the audience’s – image of Jonathan and Charlotte changed.
I am reminded of Jesus’ encounter with Zacchaeus (Luke 19).
When Jesus entered the city of Jericho, he had just healed a blind man and crowds were following him.
Zacchaeus wanted to see Jesus, but Zacchaeus was short. People were blocking his view, so he ran ahead and climbed up in a sycamore tree.
When Jesus saw him, he said, “Come on down Zacchaeus. I’m going to eat with you today.”
Wow! The crowd did not see this coming. Jesus could have eaten with the leaders of the city. He could have eaten with the wealthy. He could have eaten with the “movers and shakers.”
But what did he do? He chose to eat with the dreaded tax collector.
Zacchaeus was the man people didn’t want to be around. He was the one in the community who was rejected. He was the one that people avoided. People treated him like Simon treated Jonathan and Charlotte.
But Jesus welcomed Zacchaeus. Jesus participated in the ultimate evidence of acceptance: he ate with Zacchaeus. To Jesus, Zacchaeus was just as important as anyone else. Zacchaeus was created in the image of God.
Think about what the apostle Paul said to the Christians at Rome, “Don’t just pretend to love others. Really love them. Hate what is wrong. Hold tightly to what is good. Love each other with genuine affection, and take delight in honoring each other” (Romans 12:9-10).
That’s how Jesus treated Zacchaeus. That’s how we are to treat others. That’s because we – and every person we meet – are created in God’s image.
