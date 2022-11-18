When Johnson Oatman Jr. was growing up in New Jersey in the middle of the 19th century, he loved to sit by his father during church services. His father had a rich, booming voice and was in great demand as a gospel singer.
As they sat in worship services together using the same hymnal, Oatman aspired to be as good of a singer as his father, but that was a rather high standard. Some said Oatman’s father was one of the best singers on the East Coast.
Early in his life, Oatman was involved in the family mercantile business. Following his father’s death, he worked in the insurance industry.
Throughout the years, Oatman wanted to make his own musical contributions. At the age of 36, Oatman realized that even though he could not sing as well as his father, he could write hymns. And write hymns he did!
During his lifetime, Oatman wrote 5,000 hymns. His compositions include “The Last Mile of the Way,” “No, Not One,” “Higher Ground,” “Hand in Hand with Jesus,” “Lift Him Up” and “I’ll Be a Friend to Jesus.”
“Count Your Blessings” is one of Oatman’s best-known hymns. The music for the hymn was written by Edwin O. Excell.
The song is not one that says everything is going great. It is one that recognizes that there are storms in life; it recognizes there are discouragements in life; it recognizes there are burdens in life.
But in the midst of everything that is going on, the song calls on us to start counting our blessings – naming them one by one – and see what God is doing in our lives.
In a few days, we will celebrate Thanksgiving Day. President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day in 1863.
There will be a variety of activities as we celebrate this year.
Some will be thankful for a day off from work; others will have to work. Some of those working will be the law enforcement officers, firemen, doctors and nurses and EMS personnel. Thank you!
Many will be enjoying a great meal with family and friends. There will be turkey and dressing, ham, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and a bunch of other great menu items. Some will eat too much!
Others will be rooting for Dak Prescott to lead the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the New York Giants. Some really don’t care if Dallas wins or loses.
But most of all, Thanksgiving Day will be a day to “Count Your Blessings.”
The psalmist encouraged people to give thanks to our eternal God, “Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song. For the Lord is the great God, the great King above all gods” (Psalm 95:1-3).
King David was one who counted God’s blessings and wanted the world to know. “I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds” (Psalm 9:1)
Perhaps the apostle Paul gave the ultimate reason for being thankful when he spoke of the victory over sin we receive through Jesus: “But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57).
So whatever is going on in our lives, let’s remember the words of Johnson Oatman’s hymn, count our blessings, and give thanks to God – not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
