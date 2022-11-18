When Johnson Oatman Jr. was growing up in New Jersey in the middle of the 19th century, he loved to sit by his father during church services. His father had a rich, booming voice and was in great demand as a gospel singer.

As they sat in worship services together using the same hymnal, Oatman aspired to be as good of a singer as his father, but that was a rather high standard. Some said Oatman’s father was one of the best singers on the East Coast.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.