When we think about the apostle Peter, many times we think about a man who was brash, outspoken and very willing to stick his foot in his mouth. We remember a man who told Jesus that he would never deny him, yet he denied him and wept bitterly.
We see Peter and his faith at different times in his life.
1. Peter was a Galilean fisherman. Making a living as a fisherman on the Sea of Galilee was a tough, physical job. He was probably a strong, rugged man willing to fight the sea to make the day’s catch.
Somewhere along the way he came in touch with Jesus, and something – maybe his faith – compelled him to respond to Jesus when Jesus said, “Follow me” (Matthew 4:18-20).
2. As a disciple of Jesus, Peter was responsive. However, at times his responsiveness was out of place. He wanted to walk on water but then took his eyes off Jesus (Matthew 14). When on the Mount of Transfiguration, he thought it would be good to build three tabernacles. It wasn’t (Matthew 17). He boasted he would never deny Jesus, but he did (Matthew 26).
But maybe his responsiveness was more than just trying to get the right answer or be in first place; maybe it was a faith compelling him to grow.
3. After the death, burial, resurrection and ascension of Jesus, Peter was one of the evangelists on the Day of Pentecost. He boldly proclaimed, “Let all the house of Israel therefore know for certain that God has made him both Lord and Christ, this Jesus whom you crucified” (Acts 2:36).
The first 12 chapters of the book of Acts tell us about other sermons and lessons by Peter. We also read about his being cast into prison for preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. His faith in Jesus Christ was compelling him to preach the good news, even if it meant going to prison.
4. Years later, as an older man, Peter was still preaching and teaching. He wrote letters to other Christians. He was an elder statesman in the kingdom of God.
In his letter to Christians who had been scattered (1 Peter), he encouraged them to be faithful. He told them their faith would be tested and said, “so that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold which is perishable, even though tested by fire, may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ” (1 Peter 1:7).
He wrote about faith as one who had struggled with faith as a young follower of Jesus. He wrote from experience. His faith compelled him to continue to preach, teach and encourage others to remain faithful, no matter what they were facing.
5. Tradition has it that Peter died the death of a martyr during the reign of Nero.
Shortly before his ascension to heaven, Jesus spoke to Peter saying, “’Truly, truly, I say to you, when you were younger, you used to gird yourself and walk wherever you wished; but when you grow old, you will stretch out your hands and someone else will gird you, and bring you where you do not wish to go.’” Now this He said, signifying by what kind of death he would glorify God. And when He had spoken this, He said to him, ‘Follow Me!’” (John 21:18, 19).
The Greek scholar Origen (185-245 AD) writes, “And at last, having come to Rome, he was crucified head-downwards; for he had requested that he might suffer in this way.” Other reports say he requested to be crucified head down because he was not worthy to be crucified in the same manner as his Lord.
It was Peter’s living and active faith in Jesus Christ and his commitment to him that drove Peter to be faithful to the end – no matter the cost – no matter the means of death.
May we, too, be compelled by a living and active faith.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.