Every Sunday morning, we made the 8-mile-drive from Ennis, Texas, to Reagor Springs, where Daddy preached.
The little white-frame building had a welcoming porch as you approached it. The auditorium had three sections of pews with twin aisles leading to the front. In the center at the front was a communion table. Carved into the table were the words, “This Do In Remembrance of Me.”
One of the reasons I still remember that communion table is because Ralph Cooke made it and carved those words into it. Ralph also led singing for worship.
Ralph started carving wood when he was 10 years old. Over the years, he has carved Abraham Lincoln giving a speech, horses, birds, children playing and many other items.
His house is filled with cabinets, bookcases and furniture he built. He has created beautiful bowls and plates by gluing different types of wood together and turning the pieces on his lathe.
Ralph and his brothers grew up playing bluegrass music. He has built dulcimers, mandolins and fiddles. He is a true craftsman.
Almost 2,000 years ago, another woodworker built an item we still remember today. It was a cross. We don’t know his name. We don’t really know the design. We don’t know what type of wood he used. But we remember the cross.
Although separated by almost 2,000 years, there is a connection between Ralph’s communion table and the cross.
Shortly before his crucifixion on that cruel cross, Jesus and his apostles ate the Passover feast. The Passover was an annual feast for the Jews celebrating their deliverance by Jehovah God from Egypt.
But this Passover was different. This last Passover led to the first communion.
Luke records this event. “And he said to them, ‘I have earnestly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer. For I tell you I will not eat it until it is fulfilled in the kingdom of God.’ And he took a cup, and when he had given thanks he said, ‘Take this, and divide it among yourselves. For I tell you that from now on I will not drink of the fruit of the vine until the kingdom of God comes’” (Luke 22:15-17).
Just a few hours later, Jesus was nailed to the cross. He died and was buried. Hearts were broken. His disciples were confused. But then resurrection Sunday came – it was a time of rejoicing!
Fifty days later, on the day of Pentecost people began to understand what had taken place on the cross and in the resurrection. God raised Jesus up; he had been victorious over sin; God made him both Lord and Christ; the kingdom of God had come!
On the first day of the week, believers joined together for communion. The apostle Paul wrote about this sharing. “The cup of blessing that we bless, is it not a participation in the blood of Christ? The bread that we break, is it not a participation in the body of Christ?” (1 Corinthians 10:16).
In chapter 11, he also reminded us that in participating in communion, we remember Jesus and his sacrifice, but we also look forward to his return.
As we join together around the communion table Sunday, we remember the crucifixion of Jesus on that old wooden cross. We remember that it was our sin that drove him to that cross. But we rejoice in his victory over sin and give thanks that we can commune with a risen Savior.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
