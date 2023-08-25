When we were in elementary school in Ennis, Texas, we had an open house every year. Our teachers wanted parents to come and see what all was taking place in the classroom. We wanted our parents to come and see what we were doing in school.
When time came for our third-grade open house, our teacher got some rolls of brown kraft paper and had us lie down on a section. She outlined our bodies, and we cut them out. We then drew our facial features, hair, shirts, blue jeans and shoes on the paper. We made our shirt the color and design we wanted, whether it was plaid, stripes or some type of print. Of course, the girls drew themselves in dresses.
For open house, we put this full-size image in the seat of our desk so that when the parents came in they could find where we sat. I think most of us had to lead our parents to our desk since we weren’t the greatest artists around!
But open house was a “come and see” moment for all of us.
Throughout our lifetimes, we have those “come and see” occasions. There were “come and see” moments in the life of Jesus.
Jesus’ cousin, John, was preaching about the coming Messiah. Luke recorded, “And he went into all the region around the Jordan, proclaiming a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins” (Luke 3:3).
At one point, he was baptizing at Bethany on the other side of the Jordan, and the religious leaders of the day asked him, “Who are you?” He replied, “I am not the Christ.” They continued to ask him if he was Elijah or a prophet. He told them, “No,” and then stated, “I am the voice of one crying out in the wilderness, ‘Make straight the way of the Lord,’ as the prophet Isaiah said” (John 1:19-23).
The next day, John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29). John testified that he had seen the Spirit descend from heaven like a dove and remain on Jesus.
On another day, John was with two of his disciples. When he looked up, he saw Jesus and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God.”
One who heard John speak was Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother. He went and found Peter and told him, “We have found the Messiah” (John 1:41).
The next day, Jesus headed to Galilee and saw Philip and told him to follow. Philip later saw Nathanael and informed him, “We have found him of whom Moses in the Law and also the prophets wrote, Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph.” Nathanael responded (I’m guessing with a sneer in his voice), “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” Philip replied, “Come and see” (John 1:43-46).
Nathanael listened to Jesus and proclaimed, “Rabbi, you are the Son of God! You are the King of Israel!” Nathanael was able to make that proclamation because he was willing to “come and see.”
This was one of the first “come and see” moments in the ministry of Jesus Christ. Later, he was sitting by Jacob’s well when a Samaritan woman came up. He asked her for a drink of water, and that led to a conversation about life and living water. She then went into the city, saw some men and said, “Come, see a man who told me all that I ever did. Can this be the Christ?” (John 4:29).
Throughout his ministry people came to Jesus and saw. They saw one who had compassion and fed hungry people. They saw one who was kind and healed the lame and blind. They saw one whose heart was heavy when others faced sorrow and death. They saw the Lamb of God.
Then came the day when they saw him arrested, mocked and hung on a cross to die. After hours of ridicule and suffering, Jesus took his last breath. The Roman centurion who was there said, “Truly this man was the Son of God!” (Mark 15:39).
On Sunday morning, Mary and Mary Magdalene went to the tomb. There had been an earthquake. An angel had rolled away the stone and sat on it. When the angel saw the women, he said, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.”
Many people saw him after his resurrection. Mary Magdalene saw him. Two people on the road to Emmaus had an encounter with him. He appeared to some disciples.
It was a week later when he told Thomas, “Put your finger here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side. Do not disbelieve, but believe.” Thomas cried out, “My Lord and my God!” Jesus said, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” (John 20:27-28).
The apostle Paul wrote about Jesus appearing to people and stated, “He appeared to more than five hundred brothers at one time” (1 Corinthians 15:6).
These “come and see” moments in the life of Christ give evidence to us about him, who he was, and his purpose on earth. He was a good man. He was a great teacher. He did care for people. But he was so much more. He was – no, He is Immanuel – God with us. He was the one who came to save us – you and me – by taking our sins to the cross.
He is our sacrifice. He is our risen Savior. May we see the risen Savior, be obedient to him and have our lives changed by him so that we may be blessed and be a blessing.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
