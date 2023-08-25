When we were in elementary school in Ennis, Texas, we had an open house every year. Our teachers wanted parents to come and see what all was taking place in the classroom. We wanted our parents to come and see what we were doing in school.

When time came for our third-grade open house, our teacher got some rolls of brown kraft paper and had us lie down on a section. She outlined our bodies, and we cut them out. We then drew our facial features, hair, shirts, blue jeans and shoes on the paper. We made our shirt the color and design we wanted, whether it was plaid, stripes or some type of print. Of course, the girls drew themselves in dresses.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.