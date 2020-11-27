On Oct. 24, 1963, 22-year-old Bob Dylan walked into Columbia Studios in New York City and recorded a song that would later be named one of the 500 greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone.
With an awareness of the Vietnam War, civil unrest and racial struggles, Dylan wrote “The Times They Are A-Changin’” wanting it to be an anthem of change for what was going on in the world. “Come senators, congressmen / Please heed the call / Don’t stand in the doorway / Don’t block up the hall / For he that gets hurt / Will be he who has stalled / The battle outside ragin’ / Will soon shake your windows / And rattle your walls / For the times they are a-changin’”
“This was definitely a song with a purpose,” Dylan stated in 1985. “I wanted to write a big song, with short concise verses that piled up on each other in a hypnotic way.”
Dylan’s song wasn’t the first call for change. Calls for change have been happening throughout history. Events have happened that mandated change. Change is an ongoing reality of life.
When John Wycliffe translated the Bible into English, he took the word of God from the hands of the clergy and placed it in the hands of the people.
On Oct. 31, 1517, Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the door of Wittenberg Castle Church in Germany challenging the doctrine of salvation by works and returning the focus of salvation to the grace of Jesus Christ.
Louis Pasteur invented a process of pasteurization which stopped bacterial contamination in milk and became the father of microbiology.
When Alexander Graham Bell uttered the words, “Mr. Watson, come here; I want you” over his new telephone invention, he opened up the world of telecommunications.
When a German U-boat torpedoed the passenger ship Lusitania on May 7, 1915, it created a chain of events that brought the United States into World War I.
When President John F. Kennedy challenged the United States to put a man on the moon before 1970, he put into action development that would see that goal fulfilled.
Example after example after example could be given of events in life, what caused them and what changes resulted.
But in the midst of change, one thing is constant, and that is God and his love for us.
There are three truths about change:
1. God is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8), and that means we can depend on him to keep his promises even when storms of life are roaring around us.
2. We are challenged to always be faithful to God – in good times and in bad times. “Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:58).
3. Our faithfulness to our faithful God is possible because we can firmly anchor our hope in him (Hebrews 6:19).
We are reminded of that hope by these words penned by Priscilla Owens: “We have an anchor that keeps the soul / Steadfast and sure while the billows roll, / Fastened to the Rock which cannot move, / Grounded firm and deep in the Savior’s love.”
Let’s cling to this anchor that keeps the soul even during the most tumultuous storms of life.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
