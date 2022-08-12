In April 2011, Damien Davis and six friends participated in the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for leukemia research in memory of a friend.
The Three Peaks Challenge is held in Great Britain, and participants attempt to climb the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within a 24-hour period. The three peaks are Ben Nevis in Scotland (4,413 feet), Scafell Pike in England (3,209 feet) and Snowdon Mountain in Wales (3,560 feet). The total walking distance is about 23 miles.
Many who participate in the Three Peaks Challenge – whether teams or individuals – raise money for a charitable cause.
Davis and his friends began in Scotland, but wound up taking a wrong turn and climbing the wrong mountain. They scaled Stob Ban instead of Ben Nevis. The group also got lost while trying to climb Scafell Pike. Davis commented, “They all look the same from the bottom.”
In September 1986, two Spanish climbers, Antonio Bohorquez and Pascual Noguera, were given a triumphal welcome home after claiming to have opened a new route up Mount Sisha Pagma in the Himalayas. After studying maps, they realized they ascended a nearby 24,700-foot mountain, Pungta Ri, and admitted they climbed the wrong peak.
On June 4, 2005, Chris VanArsdale and Scott Patterson climbed Pagoda Peak in northwest Colorado during a raging blizzard – or so they thought.
The day began with a foot of new snow, so they grabbed their snowshoes, full winter gear and a compass, and they made their way to the foot of the mountain. Despite the difficult weather, they chose to attack the peak directly and made a flawless climb.
It wasn’t until three months later when Patterson was climbing Lost Lakes Peak that he looked in the distance at Pagoda Peak and realized he and VanArsdale had not climbed Pagoda Peak but had climbed East Pagoda Peak instead.
Have you ever climbed the wrong mountain?
Too many times in life we take the wrong turn, make bad decisions, are too stubborn, have a lack of discipline or let sin rule our lives too often. We wind up on the wrong mountain – or no mountain at all.
Sometimes we can climb the wrong mountain of faith. This is the point the writer to the Hebrew Christians made. These Christians had come out of a Jewish background to a faith in Jesus Christ, but – for one reason or another – there was a desire for some to return to their Jewish roots.
The writer compared Mount Zion – “the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem” – to Mount Sinai, a mountain that was terrifying and could not be touched.
He stated, “But you have come to Mount Zion, to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem. You have come to thousands upon thousands of angels in joyful assembly, to the church of the firstborn, whose names are written in heaven. You have come to God, the Judge of all, to the spirits of the righteous made perfect, to Jesus the mediator of a new covenant, and to the sprinkled blood that speaks a better word than the blood of Abel” (Hebrews 12:22-24).
I cannot imagine how the writer could make God’s kingdom – the right mountain – more desirable and more appealing.
So what were they (and we) to do?
1. Know that Jesus is the right mountain. That’s the point the writer is making in the verses we just read.
2. Always remember that by giving our life to Jesus Christ, we have given it to the one who gave his life so that we may have eternal life (Hebrews 5:9).
3. Keep our eyes fixed on Jesus every moment of every day (Hebrews 12:2). Don’t return to our former life – whatever it was. Stay faithful.
4. Live a disciplined life realizing that any hardships we overcome bring us to a point where we share in God’s holiness (Hebrews 12:7-10). There will be times when it is an uphill climb, but God is our strength and and our refuge (Psalm 46:1-3).
5. Encourage others and climb the mountain together (Hebrews 10:25). Oh, how we need encouragement, and how we need to encourage others. When we encourage, we bless others, we are blessed and God is glorified.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
