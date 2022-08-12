In April 2011, Damien Davis and six friends participated in the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for leukemia research in memory of a friend.

The Three Peaks Challenge is held in Great Britain, and participants attempt to climb the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within a 24-hour period. The three peaks are Ben Nevis in Scotland (4,413 feet), Scafell Pike in England (3,209 feet) and Snowdon Mountain in Wales (3,560 feet). The total walking distance is about 23 miles.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

