Frank Sinatra sang, “Regrets, I've had a few, but then again too few to mention.”
Most of us, when we look back at our lives, have regrets. Sometimes a lot; sometimes not so many.
On this Father’s Day, I’m thankful for my father and grandfathers. They were godly men who inspired, encouraged and challenged me to be the man Jehovah God wants me to be. Yet, on this Father’s Day — and on many days — I’m reminded of my shortcomings and failures in being both a godly husband and godly father.
There are regrets, but I don’t dwell on them. I want to learn from them and continue to grow into the person God wants me to be. I want to be the husband and father my wife and daughters need.
What makes a godly father? What makes a godly man?
There are a number of characteristics in the Bible, and these are just a few:
• Godly fathers love God. This is the first and greatest commandment. But they also love themselves and their neighbor. Everything is built upon this tri-dimensional love (Matthew 22:36-40).
• Godly fathers love their family. The apostle Paul admonished, “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her” (Ephesians 5:25). This is a most-challenging love, and it is to extend to the children.
• Godly fathers love God’s word, learn it, teach it and demonstrate it to their family (Deuteronomy 6:4-9).
• Godly fathers demonstrate patience. Paul said, “Fathers, do not provoke [NIV: “exasperate”] your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4). Within the framework of teaching and leading children, discipline is sometimes needed. Patience is needed. Understanding is needed.
• Godly fathers demonstrate forgiveness. In Jesus’ parable of the prodigal son, the greatest story is the father looking longingly and forgivingly for his son’s return (Luke 15:11-32).
• Godly fathers pray for their family. Prayer is foundational in Christian living. Paul instructed, “Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful” (Colossians 4:2). It may be when the family is together, it may be at mealtime, it may be when some unsettling news is heard, it may be when you wake up in the middle of the night, it may be when you meet a friend in the middle of the grocery store … pray.
• Godly fathers depend on Jehovah God — even when it doesn’t seem to make any sense at all. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
When you look over this list, you may feel like I do: I have fallen short — and still fall short — in so many areas too many times.
When I look back over my life and the times I’ve spent with my wife and daughters, I am so blessed. Yet, there are too many times when I could have spent more time with them, read another story to them, talked more about how God wants us to live, encouraged them, spent more time playing with them, been more patient, tender, and kind …
I admit, I have failed many, many times in being the father God wants me to be and the father my daughters need me to be. Yes, there are regrets, and I need forgiveness for not always being the father and husband God wants me to be. But I am so thankful for God’s — and my family’s — love, mercy and grace. I am blessed.
The Psalmist wrote, “Children are a heritage from the Lord” (Psalm 127:3). As fathers, may we remember this today and every day.
Joshua called God’s people together for a covenant renewal at Shechem. They could see two mountains: one was Mount Gerizim which was the mount of blessings; the other was Mount Ebal, the mount of curses. As the people stood between them, he reminded them of the journey on which they had been and challenged them, “Choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve. … But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15).
In striving to be godly husbands, godly fathers and godly people, that is still our challenge today. We must make a decision to serve the Lord.
