When I was a kid, Ennis, Texas, celebrated its 85th anniversary.
Ennis had been founded in 1872 and was a railroad and cotton town. It was named after Col. Cornelius Ennis, a founder of the Houston & Central Texas Railroad (H&TC). H&TC was later acquired by Texas and New Orleans Railroad (T&NO), which was owned by Southern Pacific.
Ennis was on the Southern Pacific line that ran from Dallas to Houston. The tracks ran right through the middle of town, and on each side of the tracks was Main Street. It is said that Paul Harvey reported that Ennis had the widest street in the United States. Including the railroad track and its right of way, Main Street was probably 350 feet wide.
In preparation for the 85th anniversary celebrations taking place April 20-26, 1957, Ennis Mayor Leonard F. Gehrig issued a proclamation March 11, 1957, directing all men to grow whiskers.
The proclamation said in part, “That, in suitable commemoration of our pioneer forefathers, all members of the male sex residing within the confines of Ennis, Texas, (and perhaps a goodly portion of Ellis County outside our renowned city’s corporate limitations!) who have attained at least a semblance of manhood, shall, hereafter, from this date until midnight, April 25, 1957, wear either a beard, goatee, chin-whiskers, van dyke, mutton-chops, mustache or any other acceptable facial hairy growth of such length and full luxuriance as to be readily seen at the distance of eight paces.”
Those who participated were known as “The Brothers of the Brush.”
The proclamation also gave the celebration committee, municipal officers and barbers the authority to report “smooth-cheeked offenders.” They were to issue an “Official Shaver’s Permit” for a fee of one dollar, and that dollar went to support the 85th anniversary celebration.
I remember Daddy and Granddad Layton talking about the proclamation and how they were going to follow it. This wasn’t an issue with Daddy because he wore a neat mustache for most of his life. Granddad Layton mulled over what he was going to do and finally decided to grow a style of mutton chops! I’m guessing this was not the first time Granddad Layton had grown facial hair, although I think it was probably his last time.
Ennis took on a different look during this time with so many men growing beards, long sideburns, goatees and other styles of facial hair.
There were many great events and celebrations in Ennis that both the adults and kids enjoyed. Besides having a lot of school activities, we always had a great Christmas parade and celebration. On Memorial Day, we remembered the sacrifices that so many had made defending our great nation.
On Independence Day, July 4, we had a parade in which the school band played, people marched and kids rode bicycles. We all decorated our bicycles with streamers and were eager to see who got the prize for the best decorated bicycle. There was a time for people to show off their pets, and awards were given to the strangest pet, the smallest pet, the largest pet …
Ennis still has a lot of activities. Ennis is home to the Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail and is the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas. Each April, it hosts the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival. It is home to the National Polka Festival that is held each May. Each year, it celebrates our nation’s independence with the Ennis Freedom Fest, and it still has the Red, White and Blue Bike Parade! In October, the Ennis Autumn Daze Festival keeps things rolling.
With each of these events comes wonderful memories.
I’m reminded of how the apostle Paul told Philemon, “I thank my God always when I remember you in my prayers” (Philemon 4). He wrote the Christians at Philippi, “I thank my God every time I remember you” (Philippians 1:3).
When he was writing the final words of his letter to the Christians at Rome, he listed many friends, sent greetings to them and commended them for their lives of faith.
Paul often spoke of his memory of people and of his thanksgiving and joy for people.
There was another memory about which Paul wrote, and this was the sacrifice of Jesus. When he wrote the Christians at Corinth (1 Corinthians 11), he reminded them of the Lord’s Supper and how Jesus said, “Do this in remembrance of me.”
So, each week we take time, pause for a few minutes and share the Lord’s Supper together. We remember that Jesus died, was buried and rose from the grave so that we may have forgiveness of sins. What a blessing to be able to take a few minutes and remember an eternal gift! May we remember that most precious gift every day.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.