Located on the north bank of the River Thames, the Tower of London stands as a sentinel keeping watch over the history of the city and monarchy. Over the years, the tower has been a royal palace, a royal mint, a zoo, a public records office, an arsenal, a political prison and even a place of execution.
William the Conqueror began constructing the tower immediately after his coronation in 1066. His goal was to dominate the mercantile community and control access to the river docks. In 1078, construction was begun on the White Tower. It is protected by 13 other towers. Both inner and outer walls surround the 18-acre complex.
Entrance to the Tower of London is from the southwest corner. When the river was still a major transportation road for London, the watergate along the Thames was used. That gate earned its nickname, the Traitors’ Gate, because prisoners came through it when it was used as a prison.
During its time as a prison, those held there included Sir Walter Raleigh and Princess Elizabeth, who was later Queen Elizabeth I. In 1483, 13-year-old King Edward V was last seen in the Tower of London before disappearing.
Several people were killed there, including Sir Thomas More, Henry VIII’s second wife Anne Boleyn and Lady Jane Grey. Several spies were executed there during World War I.
Ravens are kept on the grounds because it is believed that “if the Tower of London ravens are lost or fly away, the Crown will fall and Britain with it.” Their wings are clipped to keep them from flying away!
As visitors swarm the Tower of London to learn its history and view its exhibits, they may be most interested in seeing the Crown Jewels. These are kept under armed guard in the Jewel House at the Tower of London.
At her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II wore the Imperial State Crown. She also wore it for formal occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament. It is the crown that King Charles III will probably wear at his coronation. The crown contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies.
Among the Crown Jewels are the Sovereign’s Sceptre, which has been used at every coronation since Charles II was crowned king in 1661. In 1910, the Cullinan I diamond, which weighs 530.2 carats, was added to it.
I’m guessing most of us will never even touch a crown, much less wear one with all the authority and regalia that goes with ruling a kingdom.
Jesus was crowned, but it was a crown of suffering, pain and torment because of your sins and my sins. He accepted that crown so that he might redeem us. Because of Jesus’ wearing the crown of thorns, Jehovah God raised him from the dead and gave him an eternal, royal crown.
God also gives his people a crown – one that will never fade or waste away.
The apostle Paul spoke metaphorically about people being his crown. In writing to the Christians at Thessalonica, he said, “For what is our hope or joy or crown of boasting before our Lord Jesus at his coming? Is it not you? For you are our glory and joy” (1 Thessalonians 2:19-20).
As he was approaching death, he penned these words to Timothy, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:7-8).
But the only reason we can even begin to think about having a crown is because Jesus made it possible for us – it is not because we deserve it or earn it.
In the Revelation, as the 24 elders are introduced, they “… fall down before him who is seated on the throne and worship him who lives forever and ever. They cast their crowns before the throne, saying, ‘Worthy are you, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for you created all things, and by your will they existed and were created’” (Revelation 4:10-11).
May we not cling to our crown. Rather, may we join the 24 elders and cast our crowns before the throne because of God’s eternal love for us.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.