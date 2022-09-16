Located on the north bank of the River Thames, the Tower of London stands as a sentinel keeping watch over the history of the city and monarchy. Over the years, the tower has been a royal palace, a royal mint, a zoo, a public records office, an arsenal, a political prison and even a place of execution.

William the Conqueror began constructing the tower immediately after his coronation in 1066. His goal was to dominate the mercantile community and control access to the river docks. In 1078, construction was begun on the White Tower. It is protected by 13 other towers. Both inner and outer walls surround the 18-acre complex.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

