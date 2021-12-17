On Dec. 19, 1644, the English Parliament canceled Christmas.
The order, in part, stated, “The Lords and Commons in Parliament Assembled, do Order and Ordain, the public Notice be given, that the Fast appointed to be kept the last Wednesday in every Month ought to be observed, until it be otherwise Ordered by both Houses of Parliament, and that this Day in particular is to be kept with the more solemn Humiliation.”
Well, Christmas wasn’t totally canceled.
The order went on to encourage people to remember Jesus Christ rather than “giving liberty to carnal and sensual delights, being contrary to the life which Christ led here on earth,” which resulted in people forgetting Jesus Christ.
In 2010, Hallmark might have been influenced by the English Parliament when it produced “Cancel Christmas.” The storyline revealed Santa’s dismay about how children had become too greedy. His mission was to teach children the importance of charity in order to save Christmas.
In 2014, Lisa wrote a blog titled, “Why my husband and I canceled Christmas!” “We have canceled Christmas in our house this year. Well, at least the version of Christmas our boys have been focusing on.”
“We have not canceled putting up decorations, celebrating the birth of our Savior, or any of our other heartwarming traditions. But, we have canceled presents, Santa and stockings. Their letters to Santa this year will be asking Santa to find someone who needs their presents more.”
Lisa then went on to explain that she and her husband were fighting a “very hard uphill battle” with their kids when it came to a sense of entitlement. She then stated, “Instead, we will be taking the money we would have spent on presents and put it towards service projects and giving gifts to others this season. We are trying to teach them the pleasure of giving rather than continuing to feed their childhood desire for more.”
At this time of the year, stores are vying for our business. They are advertising the best deals on TVs. They are advertising the best deals on cookware. They are advertising the best deals on sporting goods. They are advertising the best deals on popular clothing. They are advertising the best deals on … well, whatever it is, it is the best deal ever.
I enjoy receiving gifts at Christmas (and at other times), but I really enjoy giving gifts that bring joy to people – especially my family.
And, as Lisa noted, this is a most wonderful time of the year to serve others and give to them. (But it’s not limited to this time of the year.)
I understand stores are trying to finish the year with a profit. But with all of the advertising and marketing of this, that and the other; with all of the events, concerts and parties during the holiday season; with all of the pressure to have everything just right – perhaps all of these activities effectively cancel Christmas because we are losing sight of the real meaning of the season.
All of these items – no matter how well intended the gifts, activities, events are – are meaningless trinkets when compared to the eternal gift of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
At Christmas, and every day, let’s remember the gift of the birth of our Savior.
Every day, let’s remember the gift of his life and teaching on earth.
Every day, let’s remember that he died, was buried and rose again because of his eternal love for us.
Every day, let’s remember he is coming again.
Every day, let’s live for him, serve in his holy name and be a blessing to others.
And as we do these things, Christmas becomes part of our life every day, people are blessed and our Lord and Savior is glorified.
“Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!” (2 Corinthians 9:15).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
