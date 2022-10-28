When we lived in Fort Smith, I flew to Houston on business. On my return flight from Houston to Dallas/Fort Worth, there were thunderstorms, and it took twice as long to return as going down. We arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth about 30 minutes after my flight to Fort Smith was to have departed, but the airplane was still there. I ran to the departure gate and barely made my flight.
The twin-engine turboprop taxied out to the runway and departed Dallas/Fort Worth to the south. We then began a turn to head northeasterly toward Fort Smith.
Remnants of the thunderstorms were still hanging around and kicking up some turbulent winds. As they kicked up another gust, the plane rolled to the left so that my view was more of the bustling highways and freeways of Dallas than it was of the distant horizon. The pilot corrected the roll, but a few seconds later, the plane rolled again.
In an airplane that held a couple of dozen passengers, I was at the mercy of the leadership and piloting skills of the person in the cockpit. As much as I love flying, I was ready for him to put it down on the nearest freeway!
But the rough wind abated and the flight went rather well.
The nighttime flight through the rain presented an interesting view. As I gazed out the window, the raindrops were highlighted by the aircraft’s strobe lights. However, on our short final into Fort Smith, the sky opened up and it began raining cats and dogs. Instead of seeing individual raindrops, I was seeing a literal wall of water. The pilot added power and planted the airplane firmly on the runway. I was glad the flight was over.
The two most difficult times for a pilot – for any pilot – are the departure and the landing. And the weather had multiplied the difficulty on this flight many times over.
Thinking about that flight, I realized:
Many times everything runs rather smoothly. The test of a leader is how he handles situations when there are difficulties.
Sometimes problems cause you to change course. Sometimes you are already in the middle, and you cannot change.
When you are properly prepared and trained for potential issues, you will be able to handle them much more effectively than not having given consideration to the possibility of problems.
The pilot was prepared for what he had to do in rough weather, and he executed it rather skillfully.
This experience sounds a lot like life, doesn’t it? We want things to run smoothly, but many times there are bumps in the road. And sometimes these bumps are humongous boulders.
As we travel life’s pathways, we come to understand three things:
1. Some of our difficulties are caused by others, and we can’t do anything to change what is done.
2. Some of our difficulties are caused by others, and we may be able to influence a change for the positive.
3. Some of our difficulties are caused by ourselves, and we must make a decision and follow a course that corrects these issues.
In order to effect change, many times we must enter a battle. However, we must choose our battles wisely. And the most important battles are the ones that affect us eternally. These battles are spiritual battles.
It is Jesus who is able to calm the storms of life, and it is he who – when the disciples were in stormy waters on the Sea of Galilee – said, “Peace! Be still!” (Mark 4:39).
In writing the Christians at Ephesus, the apostle Paul urged them to arm themselves with the armor of God. He opened his thoughts with these words pointing out that our strength is in the Lord Jesus: “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might” (Ephesians 6:10).
Faith in Jesus does not remove difficulties in life. The apostle Paul was a faithful evangelist, yet he was beaten, stoned, shipwrecked, imprisoned and rejected (2 Corinthians 11:24-27).
Faith in Jesus does allow us to be victorious eternally. He was the one who calmed the storm on the Sea of Galilee, and he will calm our storms.
Kenneth Mills, a deacon and former preacher.
