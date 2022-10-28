When we lived in Fort Smith, I flew to Houston on business. On my return flight from Houston to Dallas/Fort Worth, there were thunderstorms, and it took twice as long to return as going down. We arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth about 30 minutes after my flight to Fort Smith was to have departed, but the airplane was still there. I ran to the departure gate and barely made my flight.

The twin-engine turboprop taxied out to the runway and departed Dallas/Fort Worth to the south. We then began a turn to head northeasterly toward Fort Smith.

Kenneth Mills, a deacon and former preacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.