In 1803, the United States completed the Louisiana Purchase. This purchase of 828,000 square miles west of the Mississippi River nearly doubled the size of our country.
President Thomas Jefferson, the third president of our republic, tapped Meriwether Lewis and William Clark to explore the land acquired with the Louisiana Purchase and continue to the Pacific Northwest.
On May 14, 1804, Clark joined Meriwether Lewis in St. Charles, Mo. They headed upstream on the Missouri River. When they reached the headwaters of the Missouri River, they followed the Columbia River to the Pacific Ocean.
In giving Lewis and Clark their instructions, President Jefferson stated, “The object of your mission is to explore the Missouri river, and such principal stream of it, as, by its course & communication with the water of the Pacific ocean may offer the most direct and practicable water communication across this continent, for the purposes of commerce.”
Lewis and Clark embarked upon this mission not knowing what was before them, what challenges they would face or what discoveries they might make, but they went because the president had charged them with a mission.
During their expedition of more than 8,000 miles, they mapped previously uncharted land, rivers and mountains. They discovered 178 new species of plant life and 122 animal species, including the grizzly bear, mule deer, coyote, prairie dog, pronghorn antelope and bighorn sheep.
Lewis and Clark’s journals record their experiences, struggles, discoveries, friendships and frustrations, and they are archived at the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia. The journals contain nearly 1,000,000 words describing this most-important journey.
In looking at President Jefferson’s instructions to Lewis and Clark, I’m reminded of how Jehovah God called Abraham. “It was by faith that Abraham obeyed when God called him to leave home and go to another land that God would give him as his inheritance. He went without knowing where he was going” (Hebrews 11:8).
Abraham obeyed God, and God promised him that his descendants would be as numerous as the stars in the sky.
Throughout history, God has called his people to go into lands unknown to them to explore, discover and conquer.
When Caleb was about 40 years old, he and 11 others were sent on a special mission to see what land was like in another country – a land God had given to them but they had not yet possessed.
When they returned, they reported on the bountiful nature of crops that were growing in the land. However, they also reported that the cities were well fortified and the people were like giants.
You know the story. Moses, by the authority of Jehovah God, had sent the 12 out. It is in the Bible in Numbers chapter 13.
When the vote was taken, 10 of the group said, “We are not able to go up against the people, for they are stronger than we are.” But there were two people, Joshua and Caleb, who said they should go and conquer the land.
Why did these two say, “Let’s go!” when all the others were saying, “Don’t go”? Because they had heart! Their heart was a heart of faith in God.
The majority won. They didn’t go. Their faith was not in God. As a result, they continued to live and wander in “no man’s land” until all the unbelieving adults had died.
There is a difference between Abraham and the 12 spies (except for Joshua and Caleb). Abraham obeyed God and was honored. Because of the lack of faith of 10 spies, the children of Israel didn’t have a home and wandered in the wilderness for 40 years.
When God calls us to be faithful, will we?
When God calls us to know his holy will, will we?
When God calls us to know what we believe and why we believe it, will we?
When God calls us to proclaim the saving message of Jesus Christ, will we?
When God calls us to serve and bless in his holy name, will we?
“Therefore I, a prisoner for serving the Lord, beg you to lead a life worthy of your calling, for you have been called by God” (Ephesians 4:1).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
