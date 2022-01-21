On Jan. 22, 1881, a 71-foot-tall Egyptian obelisk was placed on Greywacke Knoll in Central Park in New York City. The obelisk – along with its companion that is in London on the Victoria Embankment of the River Thames near the Golden Jubilee Bridges – is known as Cleopatra’s Needle.
This 224-ton red granite monument came from the quarries of Aswan and was originally erected in Heliopolis, Egypt, having been commissioned by Pharaoh Thutmose III, who reigned about 1479–1425 B.C. as the sixth king of the 18th dynasty of Egypt.
When his father, Thutmose II, died, Thutmose III was crowned king. However, because of his young age, his aunt/stepmother, Hatshepsut, acted as regent. She eventually took on the role of pharaoh until Thutmose III came of age.
Thutmose III was a great military strategist and sought to expand the borders of Egypt. He took the battle all the way to Megiddo, which had been a dominant city-state in northern Canaan for centuries.
Prior to the battle, Thutmose III conferred with his generals about the route to Megiddo. He rejected their advice and chose to proceed through the Aruna mountain pass. This required dismantling the chariots and carrying them while marching single file through the pass – a distance of about 8 miles – about half a day’s march.
In his work, “Ancient Near Eastern Texts Relating to the Old Testament,” James B. Pritchard records the challenge Thutmose III issued to his men: “I swear, as Ra loves me, as my father Amun favors me, as my nostrils are rejuvenated with life and satisfaction, my majesty shall proceed upon this Aruna road! Let him of you who wishes go upon these roads of which you speak and let him of you who wishes come in the following of my majesty!”
Pritchard notes that the men replied, “May thy father Amun, Lord of the Thrones of the Two Lands, Presiding over Karnak, act according to thy desire! Behold, we are following thy majesty everywhere that thy majesty goes, for a servant will be after his lord.”
In 1457 B.C., Thutmose III conquered Megiddo. Over the years, Thutmose III fought and won 17 campaigns. Egypt was a dominant power for many years.
It is believed that the two obelisks we refer to as Cleopatra’s Needle were erected in Heliopolis, Egypt, about 1450 B.C. at the Temple of Ra, the sun god, to honor Ra and commemorate Thutmose III’s reign as pharaoh.
Each of the four sides has rows of Egyptian hieroglyphics engraved in the granite that were added about 200 years later by Ramesses II recognizing his military victories. Osorkon I later added a little bit about his reign.
About 12 B.C., they were moved to Alexandria to adorn a temple built by Queen Cleopatra several years earlier to honor Julius Caesar. Maybe this is how they got the nickname Cleopatra’s Needle.
When the Suez Canal was completed in 1869, the Khedive of Egypt suggested giving one of the obelisks to the United States as a show of gratitude. (London had received theirs in 1819.) It was about 10 years before an agreement was reached.
Industrialist William H. Vanderbilt took care of the funding for its transport. Naval commander Henry H. Gorringe was in charge of getting it from Alexandria to New York City.
Vanderbilt advocated for a place where the obelisk would stand in isolation, and that was in Central Park close to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Perhaps this obelisk was referred to by Jeremiah when he pronounced Jehovah God’s judgment against Egypt. “He [Nebuchadnezzar] shall break the obelisks of Heliopolis, which is in the land of Egypt, and the temples of the gods of Egypt he shall burn with fire” (Jeremiah 43:13).
Breaking the obelisks of Heliopolis is probably a reference to – not the physical breaking of the obelisks (even though they might have been toppled) – but to destroying that which the Egyptians viewed as sacred, their principles, their beliefs, the object of their worship.
Jeremiah pointed to this victory of Nebuchadnezzar over the Egyptians in Jeremiah 46. This took place in 605 B.C.
I wonder if we have sacred obelisks in our lives, too, that we put before our faith in Jehovah God and Jesus Christ?
Perhaps Paul’s words to Timothy will help us place things in an eternal perspective:
“But you, as a person dedicated to God, keep away from all that. Instead pursue righteousness, godliness, faithfulness, love, endurance and gentleness. Compete well for the faith and lay hold of that eternal life you were called for and made your good confession for in the presence of many witnesses. I charge you before God who gives life to all things and Christ Jesus who made his good confession before Pontius Pilate, to obey this command without fault or failure until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ – whose appearing the blessed and only Sovereign, the King of kings and Lord of lords, will reveal at the right time. He alone possesses immortality and lives in unapproachable light, whom no human has ever seen or is able to see. To him be honor and eternal power! Amen” (1 Timothy 6:11-16).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
