Dec. 7 has always been a special day for me because it was Daddy’s birthday. But there is another reason we should remember this date.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 8, President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress. Roosevelt stated, “Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

