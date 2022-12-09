Dec. 7 has always been a special day for me because it was Daddy’s birthday. But there is another reason we should remember this date.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 8, President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress. Roosevelt stated, “Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”
In closing his speech, Roosevelt pledged, “With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph – so help us God.”
After Roosevelt’s speech of 518 words, it took Congress less than an hour to pass a formal declaration of war against Japan.
That date helped shape “The Greatest Generation” and has impacted the people of our nation ever since. Both Daddy and my father-in-law were members of that generation.
Daddy’s father, Pop Mills, was born in 1888 in Harrison, Ark. When Pop was 17, his family moved to Indian Territory close to what is now Durant, Okla. At that time, “IT” was the postal abbreviation for the area.
On Dec. 7, 1910, Daddy was born in Kenefic, a few miles from Durant. Originally named Nail, the town’s name was changed to Kenefic in 1910. It was named for the president of the Missouri, Oklahoma and Gulf Railway (MO&G). MO&G had laid tracks through the region and advertised lots for sale in several newspapers around the state hoping to make Kenefic a “destination city.”
In 1911, Kenefic was a booming town with a population of 250. The citizens supported a local newspaper, the bank, a hotel, a doctor and several retail stores. A couple of years later, another bank was established in the town.
As a young man, Daddy preached in the area. With the winds of war on the horizon, Daddy joined the Army Air Corps in February 1941. He served with the 8th Air Force in England during World War II.
Daddy painted signs and taught school, but throughout his life he preached.
When we lived in Tomball, Texas, I remember going over to the church building on Saturday morning. Daddy would be going through a “dry run” of his Sunday sermon by “preaching to the pews.”
During my elementary years in Ennis, Texas, Daddy preached for a wonderful group of people at the Reagor Springs Church of Christ for seven years. These folks really made a positive impression on me during my formative years.
Daddy had majored in English and art in college, graduating from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. And he put both of those skills into practice when he preached.
Quite often, he used a blackboard – the “PowerPoint” of the day – as he illustrated his sermons. Many times he would draw his complete sermon outline on the blackboard and then cover it with brown kraft paper. He didn’t want church members to see his sermon before he preached it. His illustrations were so complete they could read it and totally understand the message.
When we lived in Ennis, Daddy continued serving in the United States Air Force as a reserve officer. I remember going down to Connally Air Force Base in Waco and walking along the flight line one summer as Daddy was wrapping up his two-week duty. Daddy attained the rank of lieutenant colonel by the time of his military retirement.
After moving to Arkansas, Daddy preached several years in Hattieville, Des Arc and Velvet Ridge. When he wasn’t preaching on a regular basis, he was often invited to be a guest minister.
Whether painting signs, teaching school, preaching or serving in the military, Daddy was quiet and always did his best.
I’m reminded of the apostle Paul’s words to the Christians at Colossae. He had addressed wives, husbands, children, fathers and bondservants – basically everyone. He then said, “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ” (Colossians 3:23, 24).
With everything in which he was involved in life, Daddy understood that Jesus Christ was master of his life, and that is an example I treasure.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
