On April 17, 1521 – 500 years ago today – Martin Luther appeared before the Diet of Worms (in Worms, Germany) to defend his writings that were in opposition to some of the teachings of the Catholic Church. Actually, the purpose of this council was to give him the opportunity to recant and reject his writings as he had been excommunicated from the Catholic Church by Pope Leo on Jan. 3, 1521.
Luther’s journey to this point had begun in 1510 when he made a trip to Rome to help resolve a dispute, and he was disillusioned with what he saw. He began to have doubts about the Catholic Church.
In the following years, he earned an advanced degree at Wittenberg University and delved into the Apostle Paul’s writings and theology. That led him to question indulgences and believe that forgiveness was from God and not priests.
Luther went on to nail his 95 Theses to the door of Wittenberg’s Castle Church. The Catholic Church burned Luther’s books in Piazza Navona in Rome. Pope Leo X published a papal bull warning that Luther would be excommunicated unless he disavowed a number of points in his 95 Theses. In response, Luther burned the papal bull.
When he appeared at the Diet of Worms, 25 books were laid before him, and he was asked two questions: 1) “Are these books yours?” and 2) “Will you recant them?”
Luther replied, “Unless I am refuted and convicted by testimonies of the Scriptures or by clear arguments (since I believe neither the Pope nor the Councils alone; it being evident that they have often erred and contradicted themselves), I am conquered by the Holy Scriptures quoted by me, and my conscience is bound in the word of God: I cannot and will not recant any thing, since it is unsafe and dangerous to do any thing against the conscience. Here I stand! I cannot do otherwise. God help me! Amen.”
There is some question about whether or not Luther actually said, “Here I stand! I cannot do otherwise.” Whether or not he made that statement, one thing is sure: he did stand.
Jehovah God calls for his people to stand firm, but he does not ask his people to do something that he does not do. God stands firm. In Malachi, he said, “For I the Lord do not change” (Malachi 3:6). The apostle Paul reaffirmed this to the Christians at Corinth as he told them, “God is faithful” (1 Corinthians 1:9).
The Psalmist stated, “Your eternal word, O Lord, stands firm in heaven. Your faithfulness extends to every generation, as enduring as the earth you created” (Psalm 119:89-90).
We can trust God. This is something God’s people have understood throughout the generations, and it is why Paul encouraged the Christians at Philippi by stating, “Therefore, my brothers, whom I love and long for, my joy and crown, stand firm thus in the Lord, my beloved” (Philippians 4:1).
After his resurrection and return to heaven, Jesus Christ was seated at the “right hand of God” (Luke 22:69; Colossians 3:1; Hebrews 12:2). That is the place of honor; it is the place of glory. But it is interesting to note that when Stephen preached the saving message of Jesus Christ and was rejected, he “gazed into heaven and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing at the right hand of God” (Acts 7:55).
Jesus Christ will stand for his saints. Are we willing to stand for him?
