As elementary kids in Ennis, Texas, we became aware of the Olympics. Some of my friends had television sets and had seen them on TV in 1956. I was aware of the Olympics because I had heard about Bobby Morrow, who won three gold medals at the 1956 Olympics.

Because of our interest in sports and in the Olympics, we decided to host our own. We didn’t have a fancy stadium, news coverage, a lot of participants or great talent, but we did it anyway. Events included foot races, tug-of-war, softball and football throwing and tree climbing.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

