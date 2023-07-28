As elementary kids in Ennis, Texas, we became aware of the Olympics. Some of my friends had television sets and had seen them on TV in 1956. I was aware of the Olympics because I had heard about Bobby Morrow, who won three gold medals at the 1956 Olympics.
Because of our interest in sports and in the Olympics, we decided to host our own. We didn’t have a fancy stadium, news coverage, a lot of participants or great talent, but we did it anyway. Events included foot races, tug-of-war, softball and football throwing and tree climbing.
Our Olympics was a short-lived adventure in our backyards, but we had fun while it lasted.
When our tour group was in Greece a few years ago, we visited the interesting and spectacular Panathenaic Stadium. This stadium was the home of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896. It is the only stadium in the world built entirely out of marble.
The first Olympic Games were held in 776 B.C. in Olympia, Greece, when a cook from the city of Elis won the stadion race, a race 600 feet long. Some records indicate this was the only athletic event for the first 13 Olympic Games. The Games were both a sporting and religious event that included sacrifices and tributes to Zeus. They were held in Olympia every four years for almost 12 centuries.
As the Romans grew in power, the Games faded in popularity. In 393 A.D., Emperor Theodosius I ordered the cessation of all pagan cults, and it is believed this ended the Olympic Games.
The Greek poet and journalist, Panagiotis Soutsos (1806-1868), was instrumental in the revival of the Olympics. In his piece, “Dialogue of the Dead,” he portrayed the spirit of Plato viewing Greece with despair. He visualized Plato asking, “Where are all your theatres and marble statues? Where are your Olympic Games?”
Herodes Atticus, a wealthy Athenian aristocrat and Roman senator, largely funded the construction of the Panathenaic Stadium in the second century A.D. The stadium was originally a rectangle but later was changed to a horseshoe shape with a seating of 50,000 people. However, centuries of disuse left it stripped of much of its marble and buried in soil. In the mid-1800s the Panthenaic Stadium took on a new life as plans were made to reestablish the Olympics. And so the modern Olympics began 70 years before our backyard Olympics in Ennis, Texas.
The apostle Paul must have been familiar with the Olympics and other sporting events. He used sports imagery a few times in his letters.
When writing to the Christians at Corinth, he was writing to the city that hosted the Isthmian Games. He asked them, “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize?”
He then encouraged them with these words, “Run in such a way as to get the prize. Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever. Therefore I do not run like someone running aimlessly; I do not fight like a boxer beating the air. No, I strike a blow to my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize” (1 Corinthians 9:24-27).
He challenged the Christians at Philippi by saying, “Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already arrived at my goal, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:12-14).
When he wrote Timothy, he spoke about receiving a crown because of finishing the race.
Paul used real-life examples his audience could understand in hopes of teaching them about Jesus.
Paul encouraged them to be faithful to the end. When Paul wrote, football had not been invented. Had it been, he might have used the example of a receiver catching the football, racing to the goal line and dropping the ball right at the end thinking he had crossed the goal. He would have emphasized the necessity of holding on all the way to the end.
Let’s learn from what Paul wrote, be a living example of God’s will and be faithful to the end.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
