A few days ago, the University of Oklahoma introduced Brent Venables as its new head football coach. This job with the Sooners comes with many challenges, and as great as Venables is, there are times he has needed another coach: a “get-back coach.”
On Aug. 30, 2014, the Clemson Tigers were playing the Georgia Bulldogs, and as was his style, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was running up and down the sidelines coaching his players with the intensity of a player yearning to get into the game. Because Venables was encroaching on the field of play, the game officials approached Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and warned him to do something about Venables. Swinney turned and saw Adam Smotherman, the Tigers strength coach, and said, “Smo, you’re holding him back from now on. If we get a penalty, it’s on you!”
That’s how Smotherman got his job as “get-back coach.”
Smotherman began sticking to Venables like a magnet. As Venables prowled up and down the sideline, Smotherman was just a couple of steps away. Whenever Venables stepped over the line, Smotherman would grab his shirt or belt and pull him back. There were times when Smotherman had to grab Venables around the waist and yank him back a couple of feet.
Being the strength coach, Smotherman is built for the job. He looks like he can bench press 500 pounds all day long!
Other college and professional teams have their “get-back coaches.” Coaches and players have been flagged for stepping onto the field or getting into restricted areas along the sidelines. The job of the “get-back coach” is to make sure that never happens.
I’m reminded of the story of the wealthy man who was looking for a chauffeur. Part of the test was to see how close one could drive to the edge of the road without going over the cliff. The first two applicants demonstrated their driving skills by driving really close to the edge. The third applicant told the wealthy man he was going to stay far away from the edge so there wouldn’t be any danger of going over the cliff. He got the job.
Too many times we try and see how close to danger we can get. Too many times we get hurt, injured or fall into the snares of evil because we didn’t stay far away from the edge.
All of us need “get-back coaches” in life.
God’s word is a “get-back coach” for us.
“For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12).
“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105).
The Holy Spirit is one of our “get-back coaches.”
“In him you also, when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and believed in him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory” (Ephesians 1:13-14).
“[I]n whom the whole structure, being joined together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord. In him you also are being built together into a dwelling place for God by the Spirit” (Ephesians 2:21-22).
“For if you live according to the flesh you will die, but if by the Spirit you put to death the deeds of the body, you will live. For all who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God” (Romans 8:13-14).
Our decisions, framed within the will of God, serve as “get-back coaches.”
“I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:11)
“Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:15-16).
“And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him” (Colossians 3:17).
Our Christian brothers and sisters serve as “get-back coaches” for us.
“Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing” (1 Thessalonians 5:11, ESV).
“But exhort [encourage] one another every day, as long as it is called ‘today,’ that none of you may be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin” (Hebrews 3:13).
“My brothers, if anyone among you wanders from the truth and someone brings him back, let him know that whoever brings back a sinner from his wandering will save his soul from death and will cover a multitude of sins” (James 5:19-20).
And even though sometimes we may not want them, we always need to be thankful for our “get-back coaches.”
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
