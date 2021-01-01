When we entered 2020, the farthest thing from our minds was that words like pandemic, coronavirus and quarantine would become everyday vocabulary.
We have come to the end of 2020 – a year that offered many challenges, changed many plans and hurt many people physically and financially – and yes, some spiritually.
Yet, as we have come to the end of this year, I hope we can look back and see many joys and blessings. Sometimes we don’t see the joy of the mountaintops until we are in the valleys.
I’m thankful for the joy of Christian fellowship, and I’ve been missing our “normal” way of doing things this year.
I’m thankful for the time we can join together in worshiping our Father, but how we do it has really changed over the past several months.
I’m thankful for being able to sing praises to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but when we do it virtually, I miss hearing your voices around me.
I’m thankful that we can commune together and remember our eternal hope, even though it’s in a much smaller group now.
I’m thankful for the few times I can be with friends but miss the times when there are bunches of us together.
I’m thankful for the good health my family and I enjoy, but I know many have struggled with a variety of health issues.
I’m thankful for still being able to pay my bills even though we – like many of you – have had financial challenges.
I’m thankful for the days of sunshine and clear skies, but I’m also thankful for the times when snow covers the ground so we can make snowmen and snow angels.
I’m thankful for the chirping birds that remind me that our Father knows even their needs as he does ours.
I’m thankful for our first responders of all departments – law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel … – who have continued to serve putting their lives on the line in order to help you and me.
I’m thankful for those who collect our garbage and keep our streets clean so they will look nice and be safer.
I’m thankful for the truckers who roll along the highways day and night so we may have food and items for our daily needs.
I’m thankful for the store clerks and business people who are willing to put up with us even though we may not always show our appreciation.
I’m thankful for our medical personnel who have stayed on the front lines battling this virus along with their “normal” duties even after most of us have ended our day.
I’m thankful for the promise of the coming spring where we will see the flowers blooming, fields turning green and crops growing.
I’m thankful for the blessings of my sweet family – and many friends – who continue to encourage and bless me.
I’m thankful for the many opportunities I have to be a blessing to others.
I’m thankful that once again we’ve been able to celebrate Christmas all around the world – even in the midst of a most difficult year – and remember the birth of Jesus Christ.
May the birth of Jesus be a memory we hold dear every day because he endured the difficulties of ridicule, persecution, false accusations and death in order to become our Savior. And I’m thankful for his resurrection and the eternal life we now have because God came in the flesh.
I’m thankful that Jehovah God is always faithful, and it is my prayer that I will always be faithful to him.
May God bless you today and every day as you honor him.
“Know therefore that the Lord your God is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and steadfast love with those who love him and keep his commandments, to a thousand generations” (Deuteronomy 7:9).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
