When God told Habakkuk what he was going to do about the disobedience among his people, Habakkuk was really surprised. As a matter of fact, Habakkuk wasn’t at all happy with God’s plans.

Habakkuk was a prophet who was distressed because of the wickedness among God’s people. He cried out to God, “O Lord, how long shall I cry for help, and you will not hear? Or cry to you ‘Violence!’ and you will not save? Why do you make me see iniquity, and why do you idly look at wrong?” (Habakkuk 1:2, 3).

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

