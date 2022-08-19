When God told Habakkuk what he was going to do about the disobedience among his people, Habakkuk was really surprised. As a matter of fact, Habakkuk wasn’t at all happy with God’s plans.
Habakkuk was a prophet who was distressed because of the wickedness among God’s people. He cried out to God, “O Lord, how long shall I cry for help, and you will not hear? Or cry to you ‘Violence!’ and you will not save? Why do you make me see iniquity, and why do you idly look at wrong?” (Habakkuk 1:2, 3).
He seemed to think Jehovah God wasn’t paying any attention to – or didn’t care about – what was going on among his people.
But God responded saying, “Look among the nations, and see; wonder and be astounded. For I am doing a work in your days that you would not believe if told. For behold, I am raising up the Chaldeans, that bitter and hasty nation …” (Habakkuk 1:5, 6).
The Chaldeans (Babylonians) were enemies of God’s people, and God even says they are “dreaded and fearsome.”
So the very idea that God was going to raise up an unholy nation to conquer his people was more than Habakkuk could stand. Now he was really upset! He asked God, “Are you not from everlasting, O Lord my God, my Holy One?” (Habakkuk 1:12). He then reminded God, “You who are of purer eyes than to see evil and cannot look at wrong” (Habakkuk 1:13).
God replied, “Write the vision … it will not delay” (Habakkuk 2:2-3).
God then compared two types of people – the proud person and the righteous person – and said, “Behold, his soul is puffed up; it is not upright within him, but the righteous shall live by his faith” (Habakkuk 2:4).
The righteous person puts his faith in God. This is what was missing among God’s people. They had not put their complete faith in him.
The prime example of a life being guided by faith is Abraham. God made a covenant with Abraham, and it was about a heritage that Abraham could not even begin to see. He was probably surprised, but he believed God. His faith was in God. Moses recorded, “And he believed the LORD, and he counted it to him as righteousness” (Genesis 15:6). Paul discussed Abraham in Romans 4 and quoted that statement by Moses.
This phrase from Habakkuk – “the righteous shall live by his faith” – is referenced three times in the New Testament.
In Romans, the apostle Paul spoke as an evangelist. When writing the Christians at Rome, Paul focused on the saving power of the gospel of Jesus Christ for all people.
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek. For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith for faith, as it is written, ‘The righteous shall live by faith’” (Romans 1:16-17).
In Galatians, the apostle Paul spoke as an exhorter. Jewish Christians were telling Gentile Christians they needed to do the works of the law.
So Paul wrote, “For all who rely on works of the law are under a curse; for it is written, ‘Cursed be everyone who does not abide by all things written in the Book of the Law, and do them.’ Now it is evident that no one is justified before God by the law, for ‘The righteous shall live by faith’” (Galatians 3:10-11).
In Hebrews, the writer spoke as an encourager. This group of Christians had come from a Jewish background, and many of them wanted to forsake Jesus Christ and return to Judaism. The writer encouraged them to keep on enduring and not give up.
“But recall the former days when, after you were enlightened, you endured a hard struggle with sufferings … Therefore do not throw away your confidence, which has a great reward. For you have need of endurance, so that when you have done the will of God you may receive what is promised … but my righteous one shall live by faith” (Hebrews 10:32, 35-36, 38).
Sometimes we – like Habakkuk – may be surprised by God. And the answer for us may also be, “Even though you don’t understand what is happening, put your faith in me and everything will be OK.”
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.