It was a typical Texas Christmas – no snow and not very cold. Well, really, it was short-sleeve weather.
Uncle George, Aunt Lucille, Judy, Frank and Joyce came down to Ennis to have Christmas with us, and we had a great time.
I received a football as a present. It was white with black stripes, and I’m sure it wasn’t very expensive. I don’t know if it had a famous football player’s autograph on it or not. But it was a football, and I was excited to get it.
After we ate lunch, Daddy and Uncle George took the football out in the street and started showing off their quarterbacking/receiving skills. They had a great time until on one throw the football hit a thorn in the locust tree. So much for having an inflated football.
The football got fixed. It was good as new. And my friends and I played with it a lot over the next few years.
In many ways, this is what life is like. Things get broken; people get broken; promises get broken; ideals get broken …
But that which is broken can many times be fixed, or it can be repaired, or it can be helped in some way.
Mechanics repair broken cars; craftsmen repair broken clocks; doctors repair broken bodies; God repairs broken lives.
And of all of that which is broken, it is the broken lives that affect us the most.
But it is because of broken lives that we have Christmas.
One Sabbath Jesus was in the synagogue at Nazareth. He read from the prophet Isaiah, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor” (Luke 4:18-19).
Jesus was saying, “This is me. This is who I am. This is my purpose. This is my mission.”
This is why Jesus came into the world: not to remain a baby, but to be a healer, redeemer and savior. He came to repair broken lives.
The prophet Isaiah also wrote, “Surely he has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed him stricken, smitten by God and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed” (Isaiah 53:4-5).
Jesus was whole – he was perfect – but he became broken so you and I can be made whole.
And that is why there was rejoicing at his birth and why we rejoice today.
It was at the birth of Jesus that the heavenly hosts praised God saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!” (Luke 2:14).
I’m reminded of the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” written by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene. It asks the questions, “Mary, did you know that your baby boy will save our sons and daughters? Did you know that your baby boy has come to make you new?”
We are broken, and Jesus makes us new. He puts us back together.
Jesus was “God with us.” Jesus died on a cruel cross, was buried and three days later he was raised from the dead. Jesus is our Lord and Savior. Jesus overcame sin; he overcame death; he makes us new. And we rejoice at the birth of Jesus.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
